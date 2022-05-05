Gold Prices Today: Fed & RBI's interest rate hike to pull yellow metal lower, sell on rise

Representative Image

Gold prices climbed on Thursday in the international markets as the Federal Reserve expectedly raised interest rates by 50 basis points to tackle inflation, which the US central bank highlighted as a risk to the economy while also ruling out larger hikes for the year.

Spot gold was up 0.9 percent at $1,898.06 per ounce, as of 0102 GMT, after rising 1 percent earlier in the session. US gold futures rose 1.4 percent to $1,894.20.

At 9:32 AM, gold contracts were up 1.25 percent at Rs 51,241 for 10 grams on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), while silver spiked 2.83 percent at Rs 63,873 a kilogram.

Gold and silver prices ended on a positive note in the international markets. Gold June futures contract settled at $1,881, up by 0.30 percent and silver July futures contract ended at $22.99, up by 1.71 percent. However, the bullions ended negative in the domestic market. Gold futures contract settled at Rs50,562 per 10 grams with a loss of 0.48 percent and silver futures contract settled at Rs62,080 per kilogram with a loss of 1.54 percent. The outcome of US Fed meet dragged the US dollar index below the round level support of $103.00 strongly, but gold and silver prices jumped after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank was not actively weighing a 75-basis point increase, said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities.

Gold has support at $1,884-1872 and resistance at $1,912-1920, while silver has support at $22.88-21.64 and resistance at $23.40-23.55. In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 50,450–50,310 and resistance at Rs 52,110–52,350, while silver has support at Rs 61,920-61,715 and resistance at Rs 63,330–63,910, he added.

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

Gold and silver prices remained down due to the Hawkish US Fed. The Reserve Bank of India and the US Fed increased interest rates to control rapidly rising inflation. The aggressive monetary policy of major central banks puts pressure on gold prices and extends the selling momentum. The day trend in the precious metals may remain down where sell on rise strategy can be followed to initiate trade. Gold has support at Rs 50,000 and resistance at Rs 51,400. Silver has resistance at Rs 63,500 and support at Rs 61,000.

Ravi Singh - Vice President and Head of Research - ShareIndia

Gold was falling in anticipation of interest rate hike and yesterday mark the most aggressive Fed tightening of monetary policy at one meeting in decades, aimed at rapidly reducing the economic stimulus that has contributed to rising price pressures. The Fed, which usually lifts interest rates in quarter-percentage-point increments, last raised rates by a half point in 2000.

Buy zone above Rs 50,800 for target of Rs 51,000

Sell zone below Rs 50,500 for target of Rs 50,200

Amit Khare, AVP - Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity

As per technical chart, gold and silver prices are trading at oversold zone any time we can see a huge short covering rally, momentum indicator RSI is also indicating the same on the hourly as well as daily chart. Traders are advised to create fresh buy positions near given support levels, traders should focus on important technical levels.

June gold closing price Rs 50,610, Support 1 - Rs 50,550, Support 2 - Rs 50,400, Resistance 1 - Rs 51,000, Resistance 2 - Rs 51,500.

July silver closing price Rs 62,114, Support 1 - Rs 62,000, Support 2 - Rs 61,500, Resistance 1 - Rs 62,500, Resistance 2 - Rs 63,000.

