English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Gold Prices Today: Fed & RBI's interest rate hike to pull yellow metal lower, sell on rise

    The aggressive monetary policy of major central banks puts pressure on gold prices and extends the selling momentum. The day trend in the precious metals may remain down where sell on rise strategy can be followed to initiate trade, said Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

    Sandip Das
    May 05, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    Gold prices climbed on Thursday in the international markets as the Federal Reserve expectedly raised interest rates by 50 basis points to tackle inflation, which the US central bank highlighted as a risk to the economy while also ruling out larger hikes for the year.

    Spot gold was up 0.9 percent at $1,898.06 per ounce, as of 0102 GMT, after rising 1 percent earlier in the session. US gold futures rose 1.4 percent to $1,894.20.

    At 9:32 AM, gold contracts were up 1.25 percent at Rs 51,241 for 10 grams on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), while silver spiked 2.83 percent at Rs 63,873 a kilogram.

    Gold and silver prices ended on a positive note in the international markets. Gold June futures contract settled at $1,881, up by 0.30 percent and silver July futures contract ended at $22.99, up by 1.71 percent. However, the bullions ended negative in the domestic market. Gold futures contract settled at Rs50,562 per 10 grams with a loss of 0.48 percent and silver futures contract settled at Rs62,080 per kilogram with a loss of 1.54 percent. The outcome of US Fed meet dragged the US dollar index below the round level support of $103.00 strongly, but gold and silver prices jumped after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank was not actively weighing a 75-basis point increase, said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities.

    Gold has support at $1,884-1872 and resistance at $1,912-1920, while silver has support at $22.88-21.64 and resistance at $23.40-23.55. In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 50,450–50,310 and resistance at Rs 52,110–52,350, while silver has support at Rs 61,920-61,715 and resistance at Rs 63,330–63,910, he added.

    Close

    Related stories

    Track Live Gold Prices Here

    Trading Strategy

    Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

    Gold and silver prices remained down due to the Hawkish US Fed. The Reserve Bank of India and the US Fed increased interest rates to control rapidly rising inflation. The aggressive monetary policy of major central banks puts pressure on gold prices and extends the selling momentum. The day trend in the precious metals may remain down where sell on rise strategy can be followed to initiate trade. Gold has support at Rs 50,000 and resistance at Rs 51,400. Silver has resistance at Rs 63,500 and support at Rs 61,000.

    Ravi Singh - Vice President and Head of Research - ShareIndia

    Gold was falling in anticipation of interest rate hike and yesterday mark the most aggressive Fed tightening of monetary policy at one meeting in decades, aimed at rapidly reducing the economic stimulus that has contributed to rising price pressures. The Fed, which usually lifts interest rates in quarter-percentage-point increments, last raised rates by a half point in 2000.

    Buy zone above Rs 50,800 for target of Rs 51,000

    Sell zone below Rs 50,500 for target of Rs 50,200

    Amit Khare, AVP - Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity

    As per technical chart, gold and silver prices are trading at oversold zone any time we can see a huge short covering rally, momentum indicator RSI is also indicating the same on the hourly as well as daily chart. Traders are advised to create fresh buy positions near given support levels, traders should focus on important technical levels.

    June gold closing price Rs 50,610, Support 1 - Rs 50,550, Support 2 - Rs 50,400, Resistance 1 - Rs 51,000, Resistance 2 - Rs 51,500.

    July silver closing price Rs 62,114, Support 1 - Rs 62,000, Support 2 - Rs 61,500, Resistance 1 - Rs 62,500, Resistance 2 - Rs 63,000.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Sandip Das
    Tags: #Commodities #Gold
    first published: May 5, 2022 09:42 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.