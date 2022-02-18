Gold Prices Today: Geopolitical tensions to lend support to yellow metal, may head towards Rs 50,600

Gold, Gold Prices, Gold Rates

Gold prices rose to record highs in the international markets as mounting tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine lifted bullion's safe-haven appeal, buttressed by lower US bond yields.

At 9.31 am, gold contracts were trading 0.38 percent lower at Rs 50,200 for 10 grams on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), highest since June 2021. Silver traded at Rs 63,800 a kilogram, down 0.1 percent.

COMEX gold traded modestly lower near $1892/oz after a 1.6% gain yesterday. Gold has come off June 2021 highs amid reports that US Secretary of State and Russian foreign official may meet next week and also amid some hawkish comments from Fed officials. Gold may remain volatile as market players assess geopolitical situation, however the general bias may be on the upside until US and western countries dial down possibility of an attack by Russia or unless there is a major breakthrough in diplomatic talks, said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

US 10-year bond yield retreated from the higher level of 2% amid rising tension between Russia and Ukraine. Gold prices gained on speculative news from the US that Russia can invade Ukraine in the upcoming days. Geopolitical tension ramped up the tension among investors and increased demand for safe-haven assets. Precious metal prices may remain supportive due to ongoing geopolitical matters. As gold price is sustaining above the psychological level of Rs 50000, it may increase the buying momentum in prices towards Rs 50600 levels.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver extended gains on Thursday amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions. Both the precious metals settled on a positive note in the international markets. We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session amid news speculation on Russia-Ukraine tensions but buy on dips will still work on precious metals. Gold is expected to test $1922 per troy ounce and silver could also cross $24 per troy ounce levels. Gold has support at $1888-1874 per troy ounce and resistance at $1922-1934 per troy ounce while silver has support at $23.55-23.20 and resistance at $24.10-24.44 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 50050-49800 and resistance at Rs 50600-50880 while silver has support at Rs 63500-63100 and resistance at Rs 64100-64750 levels. We suggest buying silver on dips around Rs 63500 with a stop loss of Rs 62900 on a closing basis for target of Rs 64600.

Vidit Garg, Director, MyGoldKart

Gold prices were on the cusp of reaching $1,900 an ounce on Thursday as investors piled into the yellow metal and other safe havens amid escalating tensions over the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Technically, strong base for metal is around $1880, high trade volumes are required below this level by bears to take control of the situation.

RSI has once again started diverging after dropping in the morning while ADX is reflecting exhaustion of the bulls. Traders can sell the metal below $1880 with stop loss of $1895 for target of $1855 while a move above $1903 can be used for buying for the target of $1918. No trading zone is between $1880 - 1903.

