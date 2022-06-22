English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Gold Prices Today: Experts see range-bound movement in yellow metal; support around Rs 50,200

    Technically, gold has support at Rs 50600 and prices are hovering above 100-DEMA. It has resistance at Rs 51300. Silver has support at Rs 60800 and resistance at Rs 62000, said Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

    Sandip Das
    June 22, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Gold prices eased on Wednesday in the international markets as the dollar firmed up, although bullion still traded in a narrow range as investors awaited fresh cues from top central banks on their monetary policy plans, especially from the US Federal Reserve.

    Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,827.03 per ounce by 0231 GMT, extending losses to a fourth straight session. US gold futures dropped 0.6 percent to $1,828.10.

    At 9.33am, gold contracts were trading 0.33 percent lower at Rs 50,595 for 10 grams on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), while silver was down 1.3  percent to Rs 60,476 a kilogram.

    Gold prices traded weak on Wednesday with spot gold prices at COMEX were trading 0.31 percent down near $1,828 per ounce in the morning trade. Gold prices fluctuated below $1840 per ounce struggling to find a way on stronger dollar despite of weaker bond yields. The market sentiments are mixed over recession worries and aggressive Fed stance, said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC securities.

    We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down for the day with COMEX Spot gold support at $1,810 and resistance at $1,840 per ounce. MCX Gold August futures support lies at Rs 50,200 and resistance at Rs 51,000 per 10 grams, he added.

    Close

    Related stories

    Track Live Gold Prices Here

    Trading Strategy

    Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

    Gold and silver prices settled on a mixed note on Tuesday, with gold prices closing modestly lower while the latter was significantly up. A solid rebound in the US stock indices and rising bond yields weighed on the safe haven metal. Gold continued with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction and remained confined in a narrow trading band for the second successive day. However, silver prices recovered amid recovery in the industrial metals.

    Gold has support at $1,820-1,808, while resistance is at $1,852-1,861. Silver has support at $21.20-20.95, while resistance is at $21.85-21.95. In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 50,440–50,110, while resistance is at Rs 50,980–51,240. Silver has support at Rs 60,420-59,550, while resistance is at Rs 61,580–61,910.

    Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

    Gold and silver prices gained as the dollar, which moves opposite to gold, remained down. Gold remained marginally up in the previous session while silver gained more than 1 percent. However, a firmer US bond yield capped the gain of gold. In today's session, gold prices may remain on the upside due to the weakness in dollar. Technically, gold has support at Rs 50600 and prices are hovering above 100-DEMA. It has resistance at Rs 51,300. Silver has support at Rs 60,800 and resistance at Rs 62,000.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
    Sandip Das
    Tags: #Commodities #Gold
    first published: Jun 22, 2022 09:37 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.