 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold Prices Today: Experts expect yellow metal prices to edge higher, buy on dips

Sandip Das
Dec 05, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

Gold has support at Rs 53,580–53,350, while resistance is at Rs 53,970– 54,180. Silver has support at Rs 65,980- 65,350 while resistance is at Rs 67,100–67,650, said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities at Mehta Equities.

Representative image

Gold prices edged up on December 5 in the international markets and hovered near the key $1,800-level, as a softer US dollar made the greenback-priced bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,800.02 per ounce as of 0027 GMT. Prices hit their highest level since August 10 at $1,804.46 in the previous session. US gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,812.60.

At 10:04 am, gold contracts were trading 0.56 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 54,150 for 10 grams. Silver jumped 1.2 percent at Rs 67,248 a kilogram.

Track Live Gold Prices Here

Trading Strategy

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities