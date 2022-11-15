 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Experts expect profit booking in precious metals as investors eye G-20 meet, dollar movement

Sandip Das
Nov 15, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

Sustained buying above the Rs 52700 level may push prices higher towards Rs 53000 level or else prices may witness some profit booking at higher level and may retrace down till the Rs 52400 level, said Deveya Gaglani of Axis Securities.

Gold hovered near a three-month high on Tuesday in the international markets, as a top US central bank official's comment raised hopes that the Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach on rate hikes, while a stronger dollar kept gains in check.

Spot gold was steady at $1,770.70 per ounce, as of 0122 GMT, after hitting its highest since August 17 in the previous session. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,771.80 per ounce.

At 09:51 am, gold contracts were trading 0.21 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 52,831 for 10 grams and silver added 0.31 percent at Rs 62,665 a kilogram.

Trading Strategy

Deveya Gaglani, Research Analyst, Axis Securities