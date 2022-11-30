 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Experts expect precious metals to stay range-bound as investors eye Powell's speech

Sandip Das
Nov 30, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

The current economic scenario and geopolitical tension may support bullion prices. On the technical front, Rs 52500-52400 is a good support zone for gold. We expect prices to trade in a range between Rs 52500 and Rs 53200 levels this week, said Deveya Gaglani of Axis Securities.

Gold prices were little changed on November 30 in the international markets, with investors largely focusing on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for insights into the US central bank's monetary policy path.

Spot gold was flat at $1,750.00 per ounce, as of 0019 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,746.80.

At 10.18 am, gold contracts were trading 0.48 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 52,560 for 10 grams. Silver was up 0.48 percent as well at Rs 61,445 a kilogram.

Trading Strategy

Prathamesh Mallya, AVP- Research, Non-Agri Commodities, and Currencies, Angel One