Gold Prices Today: Experts expect precious metals to remain volatile as investors eye ECB president's speech

Sandip Das
Jan 19, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

The overall trend remains positive for bullions as long as the Comex spot is intact above the $1880 level on a weekly closing basis. In the domestic market immediate support zone is seen around Rs 56,000 level and resistance around the Rs 56,600 level, said Deveya Gaglani of Axis Securities.

Gold prices inched higher in early Asian trade on January 19 as investors weighed chances of the US Federal Reserve slowing its pace of interest rate hikes.

At 10:09am, gold was trading 0.04 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 56,310 for 10 grams, while silver was down 0.41 percent at Rs 67,950 a kilogram.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,907.18 per ounce, as of 0028 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,909.40.

Deveya Gaglani, Research Analyst - Commodities, Axis Securities

Gold price takes a breather in the last session after prices hit an 8-month high around the $1925 level. The gold rally lost steam after the much-awaited economic data print from the US. The lackluster dataset boosted the dollar index, which recovered swiftly from a multi-month low of $101.5 up to $102.3, prompting profit booking in bullions.