Gold prices today: Experts expect precious metal prices to remain volatile; support for gold around Rs 52,040-51,810

Gold reversed its course to trade lower on August 11 in the international markets as hawkish remarks from US Federal Reserve officials dampened hopes of a let-up in aggressive policy tightening after tame inflation data.

Spot gold was down 0.3 percent to $1,788.39 per ounce by 3:34 p.m. ET (1934 GMT). It had risen to its highest since July 5 after the consumer price index (CPI) data.

At 9:44am, gold contracts were trading 0.3 percent lower on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 52,085 for 10 grams and silver shed 0.74 percent at Rs 58,525 a kilogram.

Trading Strategy

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices traded weak on Thursday with COMEX Spot gold prices were trading 0.36 percent down near $1785 per ounce in the morning trade. Gold prices retreated after US inflation data eased recession worries. The weaker dollar capped downside for the day.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down for the day with COMEX Spot gold support at $1770 and resistance at $1795 per ounce. MCX Gold October futures support lies at Rs. 51900 and resistance at Rs. 52500 per 10 grams.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold and silver prices settled on a positive note Wednesday, after the July US inflation rate eased and came below the estimate. Gold prices had hit a four-week high and silver prices a five-week high in the evening session post the release of the US inflation data even as the US dollar index dropped sharply and US Treasury yields declined. However, bond yields then ticked back up after comments from Federal Reserve officials pointed to aggressive interest rate hikes despite signs of slowing US inflation.

We expect precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1782-1774, while resistance is at $1810-1818 per troy ounce. In rupee terms gold has support at Rs 52040-51,810, while resistance is at Rs52,420–52,540. Silver has support at Rs 58,510- 57,980 while resistance is at Rs59,380–59,740.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver were gained a bit after US inflation came below estimates and weakness in the dollar index. Both precious metals settled on a positive note in the international markets. Gold December futures contract settled at $1813.70 per troy ounce with a gain of 0.08 percent and silver September futures contract settled at $20.74 per troy ounce with a gain of 1.28 percent. Due to strength in the rupee both precious metals settled on a mixed note in the domestic markets. Gold October futures contract settled at Rs 52,241 per 10 gram with a loss of 0.47 percent while silver September futures contract settled at Rs 58,960 per one kilogram with a gain of 0.29 percent.

We expect both precious metals to remain volatile and could hold their support levels. Gold has support at $1800-1784 per troy ounce and resistance at $1822-1838 per troy ounce while silver has support at $20.50-20.20 per troy ounce and resistance at $21.00-21.20 per troy ounce. At MCX, gold has support at Rs 52050-51880 and resistance at Rs 52440-52600 while silver has support at Rs 58600-58220 and resistance at Rs 59300-59750. We suggest buying silver on dips around Rs 58200 with a stop loss of Rs 57750 for target of Rs 59300.

Patnaik, Head - Commodities, HNI & NRI Acquisitions, Axis Securities

Softening inflation led to gold prices rallying to their one-month highs, but it subsequently corrected after Fed officials dashed hopes of easing off future rate hikes, anytime soon. Minneapolis Fed president indicated that the Fed needs to raise rates to 3.9 percent to 4.4 percent by the end of 2023 to cool off inflation. Not a dovish stance, as expected by the markets. Adding to this, the market feels that lower inflation could lead to avoidance of an impending recession, which led to a rally in riskier assets across the board. This erased any up-move in gold thanks to a weakening dollar. Today the market will be closely watching the US PPI data to see if the softening inflationary trend is carried on to the industrial sector too.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​