Gold prices could hit all-time high; here is what investors need to know

Ravi Prakash Kumar
Mar 27, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

Gold prices typically rise when the US dollar and bond yields fall. This year, the US dollar has dropped by 0.60 percent and corrected almost 10.0 percent from last year's peak of 114.78

Representative image.

The recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States, coupled with Swiss investment giant UBS's dramatic takeover of Credit Suisse and other global banking instabilities, has caused many investors to become more risk-averse and look for safer investment options in light of their fears of a potential recession. One popular option that investors have turned to is gold.

Currently, the Comex gold future is trading at $1,970 per ounce, providing a year-to-date return of approximately 7.60 percent. Moreover, in recent times, the price of gold has surged to a 52-week high of $2,010 per ounce.

What's driving the gold rally?

Safe-haven buying  