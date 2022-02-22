Gold Prices Today: Escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions to push yellow metal higher

Gold, Gold Prices, Gold Rates

Gold prices hit near nine-month high on February 22 in international markets after Russia ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, boosting demand for the safe-haven metal. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,909.54 per ounce as of 0035 GMT after scaling its highest since June 1 at $1,913.89 per ounce earlier. US gold futures gained 0.7% to $1,913.60.

At the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were trading higher by 0.72 percent at Rs 50,440 for 10 gram at 9.42 am and silver jumped 1.08 percent to trade at Rs 64,275 a kilogram.

Gold and silver prices remained range-bound in the previous session due to President's Day in the US. Uncertainty over Russia-Ukraine standoff may further support the prices of precious metals. On the other hand, crude oil prices are coming out of the previous week's sell-off which may support gold prices. The US dollar index and the 10-year bond yields also remained down marginally which may support bullion prices in today's session. Gold has resistance at Rs 50300 and support at Rs 49700, said Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity

Trader and investor risk aversion is still on the high side heading into the weekend. The US insists Russia is poised to invade Ukraine and has the intelligence to back up that claim. Russia still insists it has no plans to invade its neighbour, despite massing 150,000 troops on Ukraine's border. Russia on Friday poured gas on the fire by announcing it is going to conduct nuclear drills. The major unknown to this geopolitical crisis is if now the US and NATO will respond to any Russian incursion into Ukraine. Much will likely depend on the degree to which any invasion occurs. Yesterday crude oil prices were solidly lower and trading around $93.70 a barrel. The US dollar index is a bit firmer today.

Gold and silver charts are showing some profit booking on daily chart; momentum indicator RSI is also indicating the same on the hourly as well as daily chart. So, traders are advised to create fresh short positions near given resistance levels; traders should focus important technical levels.

April Gold closing price Rs 50078, Support 1 - Rs 50000, Support 2 - Rs 49800, Resistance 1 - Rs 50500, Resistance 2 - Rs 50700.

March Silver closing price Rs 63591, Support 1 - Rs 63500, Support 2 - Rs 63000, Resistance 1 - Rs 64500, Resistance 2 - Rs 65000.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research

Gold and silver traded steady in international markets on Monday. Both the precious metals settled on a mixed note. Russian President Putin said that he considered a request by two regions of Ukraine which broke away and declared independence. Russia will now send their forces into these two regions to protect them. Escalating tensions in Eastern Europe supported safe haven buying in precious metals. US bond yields also plunged and slipped below 1.90% and supported precious metals. We expect base metals could show strength in today’s session. Gold has support at $1884-1874 per troy ounce and resistance at $1918-1934 per troy ounce while silver has support at $23.70-23.30 per troy ounce and resistance at $24.40-24.70 per troy ounce.

At MCX, gold has support at Rs 49920-49770 and resistance at Rs 50280-50500 and silver has support at Rs 63220-62800 and resistance at Rs 63900-64500. We suggest buying gold above Rs 50,000 with a stop loss below Rs 49700 for target of Rs 50500 and silver above Rs 63660 with a stop loss below Rs 63100 on a closing basis for target of Rs 64500.

