Gold Prices Today: Economic uncertainty, rising inflation to push yellow metal higher

Gold opened flat on Monday in the international markets after declining in the previous session, as an elevated dollar continued to make the greenback-priced bullion less attractive for overseas buyers. Spot gold was little changed at $1,839.79 per ounce as of 0056 GMT, with the dollar index hovering near its highest levels in about two decades. The US gold futures stayed flat at $1,840.30.

At 9.47am, gold contracts were trading 0.14 percent higher at Rs 50,906 for 10 grams on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), while silver added 0.2 percent to Rs 61,061 a kilogram.

Precious metals were down in the previous week on an aggressive Fed rate hike. However, recovery in prices from the recent low showed temporary strength due to fear of stagflation. The dollar, which measures the basket of six major currencies, gained more than 1 percent in the previous session, while crude oil prices slipped 9 percent last week, which may put pressure on gold and silver prices.

Precious metals may remain range-bound today due to the US bank holiday, however, upper range may witness selling pressure. Gold has resistance at 51,200 and support at 50,500. Silver has resistance at 62,000 and support at 60,500, said Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices traded firm on Monday with spot gold prices at COMEX were trading 0.17 percent up near $1,843 per ounce in the morning trade. The yellow metal got support from weaker dollar and lower bond yields. Gold prices may attract safe haven buying over weak equity indices and recession worries.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up for the day in absence of US market with support at $1,830 and resistance at $1,860 per ounce. MCX Gold Aug support lies at Rs 50,400 and resistance at Rs 51,200 per 10 grams.

Saish Sandeep Sawant Dessai, Research Associate- Base Metals, Angel One

After being under pressure in the recent weeks, spot gold prices ended the previous week on a positive note, gaining 1.1 percent. The gains in precious metals were fueled by a falling Treasury yield and a weaker dollar, which were pushed lower by the Federal Reserve's announcement of a large but widely expected interest rate hike. The Federal Reserve approved its largest interest rate hike in more than a quarter-century on Wednesday to combat increasing inflation, which unexpectedly advanced to its highest level since December 1981. Another factor contributing to the bullion's rise was a drop in global equities on, as a slew of rate hikes by global central banks revived concerns that aggressive policy tightening could force countries into recession.

With the currency falling and the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields falling, demand for greenback-priced gold witnessed an uptick. However, following the Fed's interest rate hike, which would strengthen the dollar, the upside appears to be limited in the coming week. Gold is likely to trade higher given the ongoing economic uncertainty and rising inflation, however, the upside seems to be limited over a strengthening dollar.

