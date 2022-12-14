 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Bullish trend likely to continue in yellow metal, investors eye FOMC meeting outcome

Sandip Das
Dec 14, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

We expect gold price bullish trend likely to continue until price holds above $1780 support level, said Saumil Gandhi of HDFC Securities.

Gold prices were flat on Wednesday in the international markets, with investors readying themselves for the US Federal Reserve's rate-hike decision later in the day.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,809.35 per ounce, as of 0046 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,821.10.

Bullion prices hit a more than five-month high on Tuesday after a smaller-than-expected rise in US consumer prices buoyed bets for a slowdown in rate hikes from the Fed.

At 09:38 am, gold contracts were trading 0.22 percent higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 54,866 for 10 grams. Silver had added 0.41 percent at Rs 69,055 a kilogram.

Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities