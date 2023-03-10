Gold Prices Today: Bullion to stay volatile ahead of US jobs data, find support at Rs 54,880-54,610

Gold prices edged up on Friday in the international markets as the dollar eased after data showed that weekly US jobless claims grew more than expected, spurring hopes that a softening labour market could pave the way for less-aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,832.59 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent in the previous session. US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $1,838.20.

At 10.11am, gold was down 0.04 percent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 55,281 for 10 grams, while silver was down 0.88 percent at Rs 61,440 a kilogram.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Gold prices were little higher on March 9, while silver traded steady. Short covering and some position squaring were seen in the precious metals' futures markets ahead of a key US economic data to be released later today. The dollar index slipped from three-month high ahead of the US non-farm payroll data and an increase in the unemployment claims. The US equity markets also tanked and the US 10-year bond yields slipped below 3.90 percent and supported bullion prices at lower levels.

We expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1814-1802 while resistance is at $1840-1851. Silver has support at $19.81-19.65, while resistance is at $22.29-21.44. In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 54,880-54,610, while resistance is at Rs 55,480, 55,710. Silver has support at Rs 61,420-61,010, while resistance is at Rs 62,490–62,880.

Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Research analyst at Swastika Investmart

Precious metals prices gained as Fed Chairman Powell has not made any decisions yet on the March meeting. The weekly unemployment claims rose to 2,11,000 from 190K which remained positive for bullion prices. However, today, volatility is expected in bullion prices as investors await US payroll data. Gold has resistance at Rs 55,500 and support at Rs 54,700. Silver has resistance at Rs 62,700 and support at Rs 61,700.

Prathamesh Mallya, AVP- Research, Non-Agri Commodities, and Currencies, Angel One

Amidst the recent weakness seen in gold prices, on March 9, gold prices witnessed a bounce back with nearly 1 percent gains. As data revealed, US weekly unemployment claims increased more than anticipated, the dollar declined as investors hoped that a deteriorating labour market would allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more gradually.

However, due to the rise in the dollar index this week and expectations of further rate hikes, gold is anticipated to end the week with a loss of over 1 percent. Although gold is regarded as an inflation hedge, the demand for zero-yield metal tends to decline when interest rates rise. We expect gold prices to trade lower towards Rs 54,650 levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move lower to Rs 54,460 levels.

