Gold Prices Today: Bullion prices rise post Monday’s losses as investors keep a close eye on US banking crisis

Sayantan Sarkar
Mar 28, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST

Manoj Jain of Prithvi Finmart expects gold prices to be in an uptrend with likely resistance at Rs 59,400-Rs 59,720 per 10 grams for the April contract on Multi Commodity Exchange of India.

The slide in gold prices on Monday was limited due to the safe-haven appeal of the yellow metal as fears related to the banking crisis in the US could lead to a credit crunch, according to experts.

Gold prices rose slightly as investors focused on the ongoing banking crisis in the US, which has increased the safe-haven appeal of the yellow metal in recent weeks.

All eyes are on the two US House and Senate committees hearing on Tuesday and Wednesday that will aim to boost confidence in the banking sector and examine regulatory failures that led to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

“If turbulence in the banks subsides, we could see gold give back some of its recent gains and from a technical perspective, the two failed runs at $2,000 has left us with a possible double top forming, with the neckline around $1,935,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, UK, said in a note.

The takeover of beleaguered lender Silicon Valley Bank by peer First Citizens BancShares Inc brought some relief to financial markets, and hit gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset on Monday.