Gold prices steady this week, silver soars 4.69% on retail frenzy

Gold prices edged higher to Rs 49,330 per 10 gram on January 29 as participants widened their positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal ended with a marginal loss of Rs 34 or 0.07 percent for the week.

The yellow metal rose in two out of four trading sessions on the MCX in a holiday-shortened week, while COMEX gold eased $5.9 or 0.32 percent during the week.

US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief proposal faces hurdles as Republicans objected to it for being too expensive and pushed for a smaller plan targeting vaccine distribution.

The volatility surged immensely in the last two trading sessions with global equity indices coming under pressure tracking Wall Street retail-trading frenzy. The volatility witnessed by equity indices has spilled over to commodities too with silver prices being the most impacted.

In the retail market, the bullion metal closed at Rs 49,393 per 10 gram on Friday, up 0.83 percent on the weak equity market. The yellow metal had gained Rs 253 or 0.52 percent during the week in the domestic market.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 45,244 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 49,393 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 37,045 plus GST in the retail market.

The US dollar ended slightly higher at 90.53 or 0.10 percent higher on Friday against a basket of six currencies. The greenback rose 0.40 percent during the week on increased safe-haven appeal.

The CFTC data showed that money managers increased net-long positions to 3 weeks high by 10,720 lots last week.

Gold holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell by 4.66 tonnes to 1,160.13 tonnes.

MCX Bulldesk soared 226 points, or 1.48 percent to end at 15,541. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Spot gold settled with a loss of $14.42 at $1,855.86 an ounce in London trading. The yellow metal has declined $40.63 or 2.14 percent in 2021.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities said, “Gold prices traded under pressure on strong investors’ appetite for a dollar and rising Treasury yields. Gold prices kept the lower trading range during the week with monotonous trading on the lack of fresh triggers. The US FED kept the pace of the bond-buying program unchanged which boosted buying in dollar despite ultra-low interest rates. The expectations of more stimulus announcement from Biden administration have kept downside limited in gold prices.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 68.42 to 1, which means the number of silver ounces required to buy one ounce of gold. The decrease in the ratio indicates that silver has outperformed gold.

Silver prices climbed Rs 2,170 or 3.21 percent to close at Rs 69,765 per kg on the MCX. The precious metal ended the week with a gain of Rs 3,123 or 4.69 percent in the domestic bourse. The gains are largely attributed to buying frenzy caused by recommendations making rounds on the social media platform that silver is going to go up drastically due to supply shortage. However, caution is advised as the recent rally has no fresh triggers and is completely driven by speculation according to a market expert.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 49,831 and an intraday low of Rs 48,992 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the April series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 47,631 and a high of Rs 51,931.

Gold futures for April delivery soared Rs 394, or 0.81 percent, to settle at Rs 49,330 per 10 gram with a business turnover of 12,315 lots. The same for June rose to Rs 407, or 0.83 percent, at Rs 49,561 on a business turnover of 36 lots.

The value of the April and June contracts traded on January 29 was Rs 4,492.99 crore and Rs 6.94 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contracts for February edged higher by Rs 441, or 0.91 percent to shut at Rs 49,113 on a business volume of 2,311 lots.

Patel expects gold prices to trade sideways to down for short term with COMEX spot gold having resistance near $1,876 per ounce and support at $1,820 per ounce. At MCX, Gold April prices have near term resistance at Rs 49,900 per 10 grams and support at Rs 48,700 per 10 gram.

Spot gold settled with a gain of $4.90 at $1,847.67 an ounce in London trading.

