Gold prices steady at Rs 51,018 per 10 gram, silver rises Rs 580 per kg

Gold prices were steady at Rs 51,018 per 10 gram in the Mumbai market tracking subdued global cues and a firm dollar.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 46,732 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 51,018 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 38,264 plus GST in the retail market.

Gold prices traded in a narrow trading range on mixed global cues over US stimulus hopes and weak Chinese data. Gold prices may see range-bound trading for the day on account of the US Labour Market Holiday.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index was up 71.59 points, or 0.45 percent, at 15,934.54 at 17:23. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal said, “Gold in today's Asian session has been trading on a flat note and volatility remained low as US markets remain shut on account of Labour Day holiday. In the past few sessions, the dollar has gained against its major crosses following better-than-expected economic numbers from the US. Uncertainty between the US and China continued to remain high as some reports suggest that the Trump administration is considering imposing export restrictions on SMIC, China’s largest manufacturer of semiconductors.”

Today gold on MCX is expected to quote in the range of Rs 50,500 and Rs 51,300 and on COMEX we expect it to quote in the range of $1,900 and $1,975.

“COMEX gold trades moderately higher near $1936/oz amid weakness in equity markets which increased its appeal as an alternative investment. Gold fell last week after failing to sustain above the $2000/oz level weighed down by some recovery in US dollar index, slack ETF buying and weaker consumer demand. Gold may witness choppy trade as US dollar and US equity market struggle for direction however buying might re-emerge at lower levels amid persisting challenges to global economy”, said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 78.46 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices rose Rs 580 to Rs 65,017 per kg from its closing on September 4.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 50,873 and an intraday low of Rs 50,680 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the October series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 45,596 and a high of Rs 56,191.

Gold futures for October delivery gained Rs 134, or 0.26 percent, at Rs 50,812 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 13,857 lots. The same for December surge Rs 158, or 0.31 percent, at Rs 51,063 on a business turnover of 5,307 lots.

The value of the October and December’ contracts traded so far is Rs 1,827.89 crore and Rs 180.76 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for October jumped Rs 121, or 0.24 percent at Rs 50,882 on a business turnover of 16,811 lots.

MCX Gold price is expected to trade in a range-bound market having support at Rs 50,550 level and resistance at Rs 50,970 level.

At 1203 (GMT), spot gold was down $4.91 at $1,928.99 an ounce in London trading.