Gold prices steady at Rs 50,708 per 10 gram on firm dollar; silver up Rs 656/kg

Gold prices rose marginally by Rs 43 to Rs 50,708 per 10 gram in the Mumbai retail market on rupee depreciation and weak global market. The precious metal traded in a narrow range amid a lack of fresh triggers and recovery in the US dollar.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 46,449 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 50,708 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 38,301 plus GST in the retail market.

Investors buy gold as a hedge against inflation and uncertainty, although Indians have another purpose of investing in gold, which protects their purchasing power against the depreciation of rupee over longer periods. Gold has given a return of 159 percent in the last decade compared to 154 percent gains in Dow Jones and 93 percent return in Nifty 50 in the same period.

"In the short term, COMEX Gold could be forming a base around $1,880-1,840 an ounce, while rallies are likely to be capped in the range of $1,940-1,975. On the domestic front, we advise to start accumulating the metal with every dip towards Rs 49,500-48,500, which is a good range to buy with short-term upsides being capped at Rs 52,000-53,000. On the longer-term price front, we continue to maintain a target of $2,500 on the COMEX and Rs 65,000-67,000 on the domestic front," said Motilal Oswal in a report titled 'Gold Crackles this Diwali'.

Meanwhile, central bankers including European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at the online 'Central Banks in a Shifting World' ECB forum later in the day.

The US dollar trades firm at 93.02 or up 0.31 percent in the evening session against a basket of currencies.

Spot gold fell marginally by $3.90 at $1,873.52 an ounce at 1221 GMT in London trading.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index was down 55.75 points, or 0.36 percent, at 15,511.22 at 15:51. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal said, “Gold clawed back some losses after an epic shakedown at the start of the week, as tamped down mood for risk on Wall Street and hopes of additional stimulus helped the metal find shelter at under $1,900, although optimism over vaccine developments limited gains.”

The broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1845- 1915 and on the domestic front, prices could hover in the range of Rs 50,220-50,900.

Ravindra Rao, VP-Head commodity research, Kotak Securities echoed Damani’s view. "COMEX gold trades mixed near $1880/oz amid lack of clear cues. Gold may remain choppy; however general bias may be on the upside amid worsening virus situation," he said.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 81.21 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices climbed by Rs 656 to Rs 62,440 per kg from its closing on November 10.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 50,525 and an intraday low of Rs 50,259 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the December series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 48,384 and a high of Rs 56,379.

Gold futures for December delivery slipped by Rs 92, or 0.18 percent, at Rs 50,409 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 10,487 lots. The same for February dipped Rs 95, or 0.19 percent, at Rs 50,482 on a business turnover of 5,120 lots.

The value of the December and February contracts traded so far is Rs 3,153.87 crore and Rs 232.33 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for December eased Rs 134, or 0.27 percent at Rs 50,427 on a business turnover of 11,472 lots.

Trading Strategy

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up with COMEX gold resistance at $1890 and support at $1860. MCX Gold December support lies at Rs 49,900 with resistance at Rs 50,600.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

Technically, LBMA Gold is holding a resistance near $1,890 levels where its immediate support is at $1,860 levels. Therefore, it is expected to trade in a range of $1,860-$1,890 in the coming session.

Technically, MCX Gold December is holding above Rs 50,000 levels where Rs 50,800 will act as a strong hurdle; There will be sideways to marginal downside momentum in the coming session with support placed at Rs 50,200-50,050 levels and resistance at Rs 50,600-50,800 levels.

For all commodities-related news, click here

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.