Gold prices steady at Rs 49,267 per 10 gram, silver slips Rs 110 per kg

Gold prices were steady at Rs 49,267 per 10 gram in the Mumbai bullion market on rupee depreciation versus the dollar and lacklustre global cues. The precious metal continues to trade over $1,800 per troy ounce due to ongoing concerns over rising coronavirus cases, while mounting tensions between US and China kept the risk premium high and countered optimism over-promising early results on a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on July 15 said the United States would impose visa restrictions on Chinese firms like Huawei Technologies Co that he accused of facilitating human rights violations.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the United States is nearing 3.5 million, by far the highest for any country in the world. US President Trump ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under US law to punish China for what he called 'oppressive actions' against the former British colony, prompting Beijing to warn of retaliatory sanctions.

The rate of 10 gram 18, 22 and 24-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 36,950, Rs 45,129 and Rs 49,267 plus 3 percent GST.

The gold-to-silver ratio currently stands at 94.58 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices fell Rs 110 to Rs 52,085 per kg from its closing on July 15.

In the futures market, gold touched an intraday high of Rs 49,071 and an intraday low of Rs 48,971 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the August series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 39,200 and a high of Rs 49,348.

Gold futures for August delivery slipped Rs 79, or 0.16 percent, to Rs 49,080 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 8,900 lots. The same for October delivery was down Rs 118, or 0.24 percent, to Rs 49,186 on a business turnover of 11,018 lots.

The value of the August and October contracts traded so far is Rs 2,416.66 crore and Rs 171.80 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for August eased Rs 111, or 0.23 percent at Rs 49,071 on a business turnover of 11,235 lots.

Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, said the broader trend on the COMEX could be in the range of $1,790-1,830 per ounce. "On the domestic front, prices could hover in the range of Rs 48,665-49,500."

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said the downside support is seen at $1,800 and resistance near $1,818 for the day.

Axis Securities advised its clients to sell MCX August Gold futures at Rs 49,100 with a stop loss at Rs 49,250 and target of Rs 48,800.

At 12:05 (GMT), spot gold was down $5.66 at $1,804.46 an ounce in London trading.

...