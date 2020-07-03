Gold prices steady at Rs 48,354, silver slips marginally

Gold prices were steady at Rs 48,354 per 10 gram in the Mumbai bullion market on rupee appreciation and lacklustre global cue.

The bullion metal saw a decline from the resistance of $1,790 on improved investment sentiments on vaccine hopes. The recent positive US jobs data and China Services PMI lifted investors’ risk appetite, putting pressure on gold to trade down on economic growth optimism.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 44,292 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 48,354 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 36,266 plus GST in the retail market.

Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, said gold edged lower as strong US jobs data lifted investors' risk appetite, though losses were limited following a surge in global cases of the novel coronavirus and lingering trade tensions between the US and China.

US data showed nonfarm payrolls rose by 4.8 million in June, the most since the government began keeping records in 1939.

The US State Department also warned top American companies to check their supply chains and ensure they are not doing business with entities linked to alleged human rights abuses against Uighurs in China's Xinjiang province.

Market participants will be keeping an eye on the service PMI number expected from major economies. Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust rose 0.8 percent to 1,191.47 tonnes on July 2.

The broader trend on Comex could be in the range of $1,750-1,792 and on the domestic front, prices could hover in the Rs 47,700-48,380 range.

Although gold has slipped from the highs of $1,807, it is supported by strong investor interest and increasing concerns about virus outbreak and US-China tensions. However, weak consumer demand as is evident from Indian and Chinese imports and signs of economic recovery in major economies are weighing on price.

The US markets are closed for Independence Day holiday hence trading volumes may remain low keeping price choppy, said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

The gold/silver ratio stands at 99.58 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices fell Rs 25 to Rs 48,555 per kg from its closing on July 2.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 48,190 and an intraday low of Rs 47,950 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the August series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 39,200 and a high of Rs 48,982.

Gold futures for August delivery slipped Rs 78, or 0.16 percent, at Rs 48,080 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 11,763 lots. The same for October delivery was down Rs 76, or 0.16 percent, at Rs 48,185 on a business turnover of 7,113 lots.

The value of the August and October contracts traded so far is Rs 2,887.07 crore and Rs 232.75 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold-Mini contract for August eased Rs 88, or 0.18 percent at Rs 48,086 on a business turnover of 11,687 lots.

MCX gold is trading near multiple support levels, price is expected to trade negatively. Sustaining below Rs 48,050 would push price lower towards Rs 47,700-47,600 level in intraday, according to Axis Securities.

Price has started to trade below 60-EMA suggesting any pullback should be used for selling and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading at 44 indicting lower momentum in prices.

At 1209 GMT, spot gold was marginally up $0.56 at $1,775.93 an ounce in London trading.