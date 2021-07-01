Gold prices soar by Rs 510 to Rs 47,263/10 gm on rupee weakness; silver trades higher by Rs 1,328/kg

Gold prices climbed by Rs 510 to Rs 47,263 per 10 gram at the Mumbai retail market continued rupee depreciation and positive global trend. The precious metal is stuck in a narrow band of $30 for the last two weeks and has been the worst-performing asset class in the first half of the year declining 6.68 percent.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 43,293 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 47,263 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 35,447 plus GST in the retail market.

The yellow metal price was impacted by fear that Federal Reserve may tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected but rising cases of Delta variant capped the downside.

As per ADP and Macro-Economic Advisors, US private payrolls increased by 692,000 in June as firms rushed to boost productions and services on rapid economic reopening.

The US dollar traded on a weaker note at Rs 92.33, down 0.11 percent against a basket of six rival currencies. The dollar touched a high of 92.55 during the day, the highest level since April 6.

Gold holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund were unchanged for the second day at 1,045.78 tonnes. The ETF has a market value of $59.26 billion.

Spot gold jumped by $7.68 to $1,777.90 an ounce at 1205 GMT in London trading.

MCX Bulldesk increased 87 points or 0.60 percent, at 14,590 at 17:39. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

“COMEX gold trades marginally higher near $1774/oz. Gold has recovered from recent lows amid dip buying, renewed virus concerns and mixed economic data from major economies. However, weighing on price is firmness in the US dollar and persisting concerns about Fed’s monetary tightening and strength in equity markets. Gold has bounced back after taking support near $1750/oz level but may remain under pressure as Fed's monetary tightening expectations may keep US dollar supported”, said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 68.33 to 1, which means 68.33 ounces of silver is required to buy an ounce of gold.

Silver prices surged by Rs 1,328 to Rs 69,160 per kg against its closing price on June 30.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 47,154 and an intraday low of Rs 46,903 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the August series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 44,501 and a high of Rs 49,721.

Gold futures for August delivery gained Rs 256, or 0.55 percent, to Rs 47,095 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 10,809 lots. The same for October rose Rs 226, or 0.48 percent, to Rs 47,330 on a business turnover of 4,042 lots.

The value of August and October’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,605.64 crore and Rs 58.64 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for August soared by Rs 248, or 0.53 percent at Rs 47,099 on a business turnover of 16,751 lots.

Trading Strategy

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices rebounded post US ADP employment data which came lesser than the previous reading. Gold prices pared losses as market players weighed on yellow metal expecting strong economic data. The fall in US treasury yields boosted buying in gold along with the firm dollar.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up for the day with COMEX gold support at $1,760 and resistance at $1,800 per ounce. MCX Gold August support lies at Rs 46,700 and resistance at Rs 47,400 per 10 gram.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited

Technically, International gold is trading with marginal bullish momentum near major support of $1,760-$1,750 levels and may rise from here in coming sessions. On the domestic front, MCX August Gold is trading above 20-SMA and prices have rallied more than 400 points since the previous session. We may expect the market to test the resistance of Rs 47,150-47,300 levels in the upcoming session.

