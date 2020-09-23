Gold prices slip for third day in a row to touch Rs 50,327 per 10 gram; silver tanks Rs 1,059

Gold prices gained for the third straight day by Rs 356 to Rs 50,327 per 10 gram in the Mumbai retail market on firm US dollar and weak global cues. The precious metal prices fell below $1,900/oz on global uncertainties over rising coronavirus cases and delay in fiscal stimulus.

Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International said, “The primary reason for the fall in gold prices is the rally in the dollar index and uncertainty over the next stimulus package by the US government to help give a push to the slowing growth rate. The dollar index is near an 8-week high against the other currencies in the basket. Since gold is an international commodity, a rally in the US dollar affects its prices. Further stimulus is crucial as the Fed chairman in his testimony to Congress said that more government spending will be required to sustain the growth rate. Fears of a second lockdown in Europe is also one of the reasons for the fall in gold.”

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 46,100 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 50,327 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 37,745 plus GST in the retail market.

Fall in bull prices and rise in the US dollar index show that market players chose the US dollar as the preferred safe-haven asset. The US dollar index, which tracks major international currencies gained 0.17 percent to 94.18.

SPDR Gold holdings fell marginally by 0.6 tonne to 1278.23 tonnes.

Investors will look ahead to speeches from other Fed speakers today and more hawkish comments will weigh on prices.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index slipped 244.58 points, or 1.58 percent, at 15,199.12 at 17:39. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal said, “Gold continues to be in pressure for a second straight session as the dollar climbed to a near two-month peak, with investors keeping a close eye on remarks from US Federal Reserve officials on the state of the economy which was also responsible for some volatility in the market. Fed officials mentioned measures and changes that could help the small business and other areas who are majorly impacted by the pandemic."

Also, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the central bank still needed to discuss its new average inflation target but that it "could start raising rates before we start averaging 2 percent", which is not a piece of good news for the metal.”

Market participants will keep an eye on the preliminary PMI data expected from major economies, which if recorded better than expectations it could further put pressure on the metal. The broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1880- 1920 and on the domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 49,660-50,780.

“COMEX gold trades lower near $1891/oz falling closer to the August 2020 lows. We may likely see some consolidation between $1860-$1900/oz levels until there are fresh cues. Weighing on the gold price is persistent strength in the US dollar index that has edged up amid increasing concerns about the health of European economies amid rising virus cases. $1910/oz which was the earlier support for COMEX Gold has now become the resistance and until that holds on a closing basis the near term trend looks weak. However, buying might re-emerge at lower levels as upside in US dollar may be restricted by concerns about the health of the US economy,” said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 85.43 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices declined by Rs 1,059 to Rs 58,908 per kg from its closing on September 22.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 50,380 and an intraday low of Rs 49,660 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the October series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 45,596 and a high of Rs 56,191.

Gold futures for October delivery slipped Rs 520, or 1.03 percent, at Rs 49,861 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 8,187 lots. The same for December dropped Rs 529, or 1.05 percent, at Rs 50,013 on a business turnover of 10,872 lots.

The value of the October and December contracts traded so far is Rs 4,691.06 crore and Rs 795.84 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for October edged lower Rs 525, or 1.04 percent at Rs 49,929 on a business turnover of 11,294 lots.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said: "Technically, LBMA Gold had given a breakdown below $1900 after a long gesture period indicating that prices have changed the zone further downside it could trade in $1860-$1909 levels in coming sessions. However, further fall could take prices to $1862-$1840 levels. On the other side rebound above $1900 could see some upside push in the counter."

“MCX Gold October has given a breakdown of the Descending Triangle pattern where it is trading below 65- Daily Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) indicating a negative trend in the counter. Downside support holds at Rs 49,600 which is its 100-Daily Moving Average. Resistance is at Rs 50,100-50,500 levels," Iyer added.

At 1222 (GMT), spot gold declined $17.04 to $1,883.22 an ounce in London trading.