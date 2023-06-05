Gold prices slip as US dollar, treasury yields firm

Gold dropped more than 1 percent on June 2 after data showed the US economy added 339,000 jobs last month, above estimates of 190,000.

Gold prices on June 5 slipped as the dollar firmed after strong US payrolls data last week, offsetting some of the support for zero-yield bullion from bets that the Federal Reserve may pause rate hikes in June.

The precious metal, along with silver, hit a two-month low amid growing concerns about the strength of the global economy. Gold slipped below the $1,950 per ounce mark, indicating a decline of 7 percent from its May high of $2,070.

The decline in gold prices can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the latest non-farm payroll (NFP) data revealed that the U.S. economy added 339,000 new jobs in May, surpassing market expectations of 190,000. This positive employment data fuelled optimism about the strength of the US economy, leading investors to favour riskier assets over safe-haven commodities like gold.

Furthermore, according to the CME FedWatch tool, there is a 73.6 percent probability of a rate hike pause in June. The potential for higher interest rates further dents the appeal of gold, as it increases the opportunity cost of holding the precious metal.

Meanwhile, in India, gold prices fell Rs 80 to Rs 60,400 per 10 grams in the national capital amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had finished at Rs 60,480 per 10 grams. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had finished at Rs 60,480 per 10 grams.

Silver also went lower Rs 400 at Rs 73,000 per kg. Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,400/10 gms, slightly down by Rs 80 per 10 grams, Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

"Gold prices edged lower on the back of positive economic data points, higher US dollar and yields, offsetting support from the prospects that the Federal Reserve would pause its rate hikes this month," Navneet Damani, Senior VP - Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

(With inputs from PTI)