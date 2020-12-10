Gold prices slide to Rs 49,191 per 10 gram on increased risk appetite

Gold prices dropped by 498 to Rs 49,191 per 10 gram in the Mumbai retail market on increasing risk appetite amid COVID-19 vaccine optimism.

The precious metal traded under pressure as negotiations over further US fiscal stimulus dragged on and the dollar rose for a fourth straight session.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 45,059 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 49,191 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 36,893 plus GST in the retail market.

Gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) declined in November, ending a year-long buying spree that has helped bullion prices reach a record high, the World Gold Council said. In November, ETFs saw a reduction of 107 tonnes, the second-biggest monthly outflow on record.

The US dollar traded higher at 91.13, or up 0.35 percent, in the evening session against a basket of currencies.

Spot gold fell by $1.85 at $1,837.78 an ounce at 1224 GMT in London trading.

MCX Bulldesk was down 17 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,185 at 17:55. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

“Gold retreated more than 2 percent on December 9 as optimism driven by more progress on the COVID-19 vaccine front bolstered hopes for a smoother economic recovery. Apart from vaccine news, the metal also hit a wall as Senate Republicans stalled again the aid for the coronavirus pandemic that has done so much damage already. The US House of Representatives approved a one-week extension of federal government funding, giving lawmakers more time to agree on a broader coronavirus relief package,” Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, said.

The broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1,825- 1,855 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 49,100- 49,500.

“COMEX gold trades mixed near $1,835 amid a recovery in US dollar and continuing progress on the vaccine front after Canada became the second nation to approve Pfizer vaccine. Also weighing on price is lack of ETF buying. Gold's fall has brought a halt to recent up move, and we may see some more correction if US stimulus talks prolong or if US dollar extends recent gains," said Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 78.57 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices declined Rs 792 to Rs 62,600 per kg from its closing on December 9.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 49,313 and an intraday low of Rs 48,935 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the February series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 41,560 and a high of Rs 57,100.

Gold futures for February delivery slipped Rs 82, or 0.17 percent, at Rs 49,178 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 11,764 lots. The same for April edged lower Rs 83, or 0.17 percent, at Rs 49,260 on a business turnover of 853 lots.

The value of the February and April’s contracts traded so far is Rs 2,284.73 crore and Rs 63.50 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for January slid Rs 72, or 0.15 percent, at Rs 49,184 on a business turnover of 12,643 lots.

Trading Strategy

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down with COMEX gold resistance at $1,850, support at $1,820. MCX Gold December support lies at Rs 48,800 with resistance at Rs 49,500.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited

MCX Gold moving in the lower side, as 20 SMA gives cross at the level of Rs 49,700 and trading below after that. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also moving towards the lower level.

