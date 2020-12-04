Gold prices slide Rs 116 to Rs 49,316 per 10 gram, silver declines

Silver prices eased Rs 54 to Rs 63,064 per kg from its closing on December 3.

Gold prices declined by Rs 116 to Rs 49,316 per 10 gram in the Mumbai retail market on rupee appreciation and subdued global trend. The precious metal prices traded flat to positive during the day around $1,840 in overseas market tracking weakness in the US dollar.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 45,173 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 49,316 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 36,987 plus GST in the retail market.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have urged Congress to approve COVID-19 relief funds without further delay, though Democrats continue to attack a decision by Mnuchin to allow five Fed lending programmes to expire during the COVID-19 pandemic.

US weekly jobless claims data fell last week, service PMI data were not very impressive, which also supported metals.

The US dollar trades modestly lower at 90.57 or down 0.16 percent in the evening session against a basket of currencies.

Gold holdings in SPDR ETF fell by 1.5 tonne to 1,189.81 tonnes.

Spot gold was marginally up by $1.09 at $1,842.06 an ounce at 1157 GMT in London trading.

MCX Bulldesk rose 51 points, or 0.34 percent, at 15,264 at 17:28. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

“Gold prices trade higher, as cautious investor optimism over additional US stimulus, while news that drug maker Pfizer slashed the target for the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine also helped lift the allure of the safe-haven metal. As Pfizer Inc has said in recent weeks that it anticipates producing 50 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year, which is down from an earlier target of 100 million. With this, COVID cases are rising at a significant pace globally also supporting the metal prices,” Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal said.

Market participants today will focus on the US non-farm payroll and unemployment data, which could trigger volatility in the market. The Broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1,820- 1,865 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 49,250- 49,700, he said.

“COMEX gold trades mixed near $1,846/oz supported by weaker US dollar, stimulus hopes, rising virus cases, mixed economic data from major economies, US-China tensions and Brexit uncertainty. However, weighing on price is continuing ETF outflows and general optimism about vaccine. Gold gained in last few days however the momentum may weaken unless we see some concrete stimulus measures or pick up in ETF buying. $1,850-1,852 which was the earlier support has now become the immediate resistance. Sustenance above $1,852 might give the required trigger to the bullish momentuRavindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 78.19 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 49,415 and an intraday low of Rs 49,211 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the February series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 41,560 and a high of Rs 57,100.

Gold futures for February delivery gained Rs 18, or 0.04 percent, at Rs 49,320 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 12,186 lots. The same for April edged higher Rs 145, or 0.29 percent, at Rs 49,397 on a business turnover of 517 lots.

The value of the February and April’s contracts traded so far is Rs 2,130.92 crore and Rs 9.88 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for January jumped Rs 31, or 0.06 percent at Rs 49,318 on a business turnover of 12,621 lots.

Trading Strategy

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up with COMEX gold has resistance at $1860, support at $1820. MCX Gold December support lies at Rs 48,900 with resistance at Rs 49,600.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited

Technically, LBMA Gold Spot is trading near 21-Daily Moving Average at $1,846 levels below which could see some sideways momentum. MCX Gold February could see some hurdle near Rs 49,650-49,700 levels which is its 21-Daily Moving Average. However, above it could rally up to Rs 50,150-$50,400 levels. U.S. dollar was on course for its worst week since early November, making gold cheaper for other currency holders.

