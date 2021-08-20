Gold prices rise to Rs 47,329 per 10 gm on rupee depreciation; silver slips by Rs 1,108 a kg

Gold prices rose by Rs 53 to Rs 47,329 per 10 gram in the Mumbai retail market on rupee weakness and subdued global cues but a stronger dollar capped upside. The yellow metal surged Rs 627 or 1.34 percent this week in the domestic market.

The price of 10 gram, 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 43,353 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram stood at Rs 47,329 plus GST. The 18-carat gold is quoted at Rs 35,497 plus GST in the retail market.

Jigar Trivedi, Research Analyst- Commodities Fundamental, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said, “MCX Gold is likely to stay in a tight range in the absence of release of any major economic data from the US. The focus will shift to next week’s event. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak on "the economic outlook" at next week's Jackson Hole, Wyoming symposium, the central bank confirmed yesterday, where he is expected to lay out a clearer roadmap on the central bank's taper plans. Today, MCX Gold October futures may float between Rs. 47,100 and Rs 47, 450 per 10 gram.”

The US jobless claims data fell to a 17-month low last week, signalling towards a strong US job growth, though surging COVID-19 infections pose a risk to the labour market recovery.

Gold holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund were unchanged at 1,015.10 tonnes. The ETF has a market value of $58.14 billion.

The US dollar index continued its uptrend and trade at 93.69, up 0.11 percent against a basket of six rival currencies. The stronger greenback makes bullion metal less attractive for other currency holders.

Spot gold was moderate soared by $4.53 to $1,784.90 an ounce at 1205 GMT in London trading.

MCX Bulldesk slightly down by 1 point or 0.01 percent at 14,118 at 17:37. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

“Gold prices did witness slight jerk after positive US economic data was reported yesterday. Although it again came back in the range trading steady amidst the rising anxiety over increasing cases of coronavirus’ delta variant that could delay economic recovery and Jackson hole symposium next week. The dollar index held near a nine-month high; whereas US yields edged lower trading at around 1.22 levels,” said Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The broader range on COMEX could be between $1,770 and Rs 1,820 and on the domestic front, prices could hover in the range of Rs 46,965-47,580.

“COMEX gold trades marginally higher near $1784/oz. Gold is rangebound as support from safe-haven buying amid worries about rising virus cases, increased geopolitical tensions, a slowdown in China and uneven recovery in the US is countered by increasing expectations about Fed’s monetary tightening and weaker investor interest as is evident from ETF outflows. Gold may remain sideways to positive as support from safe-haven buying counters Fed's monetary tightening debate. However, we need a break past the $1800/oz for a sustained uptrend,” said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

The gold-silver ratio currently stands at 76.05 to 1, which means 76.05 ounces of silver is required to buy an ounce of gold.

Silver prices tumbled by Rs 1,108 to Rs 62,233 per kg against its closing price on August 18.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 47,377 and an intraday low of Rs 47,134 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the October series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 45,662 and a high of Rs 50,040.

Gold futures for October delivery jumped Rs 65, or 0.14 percent, to Rs 47,234 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 12,242 lots. The same for December gained Rs 68, or 0.14 percent, to Rs 47,402 on a business turnover of 1,992 lots.

The value of October and December’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,402.92 crore and Rs 80.59 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for September climbed Rs 49, or 0.04 percent at Rs 47,227 on a business turnover of 12,587 lots.

Trading Strategy

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices fluctuated on a stronger dollar and upbeat US data which raised market expectations of sooner FED tapering. The dollar index rose to nine-month highs while US 10 year treasury yields fell to 1.24 percent keeping gold prices in a range. The growing worries over rising virus cases lent support to bullion prices to limit the downside.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up with COMEX spot gold resistance at $1,800 and support at $1,770 per ounce. MCX Gold October support lies at Rs 47,000 and resistance at Rs 47,600 per 10 gram.

