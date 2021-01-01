Gold prices rise for second straight day to Rs 50,298/10 gm, gain 0.32% in the week

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 46,073 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 50,298 plus GST.

Gold prices rose for the second straight day by Rs 96 to Rs 50,298 per 10 gram in the Mumbai retail market on rupee depreciation as trading in the overseas market was closed due to the New Year's Eve. The yellow metal surged Rs 161, or 0.32 percent, during the week in the domestic market.

The bullion metal ended 2020 as the best year in a decade with a gain of 27.94 percent.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 46,073 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 50,298 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 37,724 plus GST in the retail market.

The US dollar settled modestly higher at 89.89, or up 0.28 percent, on December 31 against a basket of six currencies.

Gold holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund increased by 0.9 tonne to 1,170.73 tonnes.

Spot gold settled with a gain of $3.12 at $1,896.49 an ounce on December 31 in London trading.

MCX Bulldesk was slightly up 22 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,690 at 17:45. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, said, “Gold prices continued to trade higher on the last day of 2020, amidst the rising number of a new variant of the coronavirus and optimism regarding the COVID relief bill, even though it has hit one more hurdle market participants are positive regarding the same. Republican Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell has postponed the voting on the same until further notice this has put pressure on the market sentiment, although market participants remain optimistic regarding the bill to pass.”

“On the other hand, COVID-19 cases and the deaths due to same are continuously on the rise, with that new strain of the coronavirus that was found in the UK is also increasing the distress in the market. Vaccine news infidelity put pressure on the market initially although we are witnessing few delays on that front as well, hence boosting the overall safe-haven appeal”, he said.

The broader trend domestic front could be in the range of Rs 50,050- 50,450.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 75.11 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices fell Rs 420 to Rs 66,963 per kg from its closing on December 31.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 50,280 and an intraday low of Rs 50,128 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the February series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 41,560 and a high of Rs 57,100.

Gold futures for February delivery gained Rs 84, or 0.17 percent, at Rs 50,235 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 9,961 lots. The same for April edged higher Rs 136, or 0.27 percent, at Rs 50,319 on a business turnover of 3,388 lots.

The value of the February and April’s contracts traded so far is Rs 619.54 crore and Rs 18.10 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for February increased Rs 92, or 0.18 percent, at Rs 50,280 on a business turnover of 11,686 lots.

Trading Strategy

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices traded flat with COMEX spot gold prices kept narrow trading range near $1,895 in the electronic trade as global markets are closed due to New Year holiday.

Gold prices have kept range-bound trading during the week on lack of important economic data and mixed global cues. The lower volumes due to holiday weekend may keep bullion trades choppy for the day.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways with COMEX gold resistance at $1,910, support at $1,880. MCX Gold February support lies at Rs 49,800 with resistance at Rs 50,400.

