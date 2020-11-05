Gold prices rise for fourth straight day to Rs 51,532/10 gm, silver soars Rs 1,556/kg

Gold prices surged for the fourth straight day by Rs 226 to Rs 51,532 per 10 gram in the Mumbai retail market on a sharp decline in US dollar and positive global cues, but the gains were capped by a stronger rupee.

The precious metal gained as investors were cautiously optimistic that Democrat Joe Biden would edge past President Donald Trump in a tight race to the White House. If indeed Biden wins he would likely enact larger stimulus measures than Trump.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 47,203 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 51,532 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 38,649 plus GST in the retail market.

Bank of England in its policy statement kept interest rate unchanged and also expanded quantitative easing (QE) by 150 billion pounds to support the economy through new lockdown measures.

Meanwhile, markets will wait for the FOMC meeting conclusion tonight.

The US dollar trades lower at 92.85, or down 0.55 percent, in the evening session against a basket of currencies. The greenback has lost 0.75 percent in the last three days.

Spot gold was trading higher at $16.55 at $1,919.78 an ounce at 1154 GMT in London trading.

Gold holdings in SPDR ETF decreased by 3.5 tonnes to 1,252.41 tonnes.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index was up 231.01 points, or 1.49 percent, at 15,777.92 at 17:26. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

“Gold inched a bit higher, as tight races in key battleground states in the US election left investors scrambling to analyze the shifting odds in an anxious battle for the presidency,” Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, said.

The broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1,870- 1,920 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 50,770-51,650.

“COMEX gold trades higher by more than 1 percent near $1912/oz amid weak US dollar. Possibility of a contested election in the US has increased safe-haven appeal. Mixed US economic data, rising virus cases and hopes of additional stimulus measures have also lent support. Although there are more bullish factors than bearish gold may witness choppy trade until US elections results are clear," said Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 82.05 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices climbed by Rs 1,556 to Rs 62,799 per kg from its closing on November 4.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 51,530 and an intraday low of Rs 51,161 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the December series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 48,384 and a high of Rs 56,379.

Gold futures for December delivery gained Rs 598, or 1.18 percent, at Rs 51,418 per 10 gram in the evening trade on a business turnover of 12,622 lots. The same for February soared Rs 603, or 1.18 percent, at Rs 51,580 on a business turnover of 3,305 lots.

The value of the December and February’s contracts traded so far is Rs 2,992.39 crore and Rs 158.08 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for December rose Rs 590, or 1.16 percent, at Rs 51,480 on a business turnover of 10,491 lots.

Trading strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

Technically, LBMA Gold Spot is trading near 50-DMA at $1,913 levels and is trading above $1900 levels indicating an upside move to continue in coming sessions. Resistance zone is at $1,920-$1,933 levels. Support holds at $1,892-$1,875 levels.

Technically, MCX Gold December is sustaining above Rs 51,300 levels where Rs 50,900 holds strong support below which will trigger a Bearish Reversal in the counter. Resistance is at Rs 51,600-51,850 levels and support holds at Rs 51,300-50,900 levels.

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Patel expects gold prices to trade up with COMEX gold resistance at $1,940, and support at $1,900. MCX Gold December support lies at Rs 51,100 with resistance at Rs 51,800.