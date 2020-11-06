Gold prices rise for 5th day straight to zoom above Rs 52,000/10 gm, up 3.21% for the week

Gold prices soared for the fifth day on a trot by Rs 941 to Rs 52,473 per 10 gram in the Mumbai retail market to touch the highest level since August 18 on dollar weakness and positive global cues as Democrat candidate Joe Biden inched closer to the US presidency.

The yellow metal has gained Rs 1,633, or 3.21 percent, for the week.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 48,065 plus 3 percent GST, while that of 10 gram 24-carat gold was Rs 52,473 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 39,355 plus GST in the retail market.

US Federal Reserve kept its loose monetary policy intact on November 5 and pledged again to do whatever it can in coming months to sustain a US economic recovery.

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits fell by 7,000 to 751,000 for the week ended October 30, as against market expectation of 732,000.

The US dollar traded lower at 92.32, or down 0.20 percent, in the evening session against a basket of currencies, the lowest since September 1. The greenback has lost 1.82 percent during the week.

Spot gold was trading up at $4.26 at $1,953.78 an ounce at 1233 GMT in London trading.

Gold holdings in SPDR ETF were unchanged at 1,252.41 tonnes.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index climbed 166.08 points, or 1.04 percent, at 16,169.93 at 18:04. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

“Gold prices edged higher, as the dollar tumbled on expectations that the US presidential election might soon deliver a winner who will work on issuing an economic stimulus for COVID-19 relief. Biden inched closer to winning the White House, though the outcome hinged on a dwindling set of uncounted votes in a handful of battleground states,” Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, said.

The broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1,915- 1,975 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 51,520-52,600.”

“COMEX gold trades mixed near $1,945/oz amid weak US Dollar. It is also supported by central bank stimulus measures including BOE’s bond purchases and Fed’s commitment to support the economy. On the Technical front, the upside might extend till $1,970 provided $1,930/oz holds. The US election results might keep gold volatile," said Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 79.69 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices surged Rs 3,046 to Rs 65,845 per kg from its closing on November 5.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 52,425 and an intraday low of Rs 51,711 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the December series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 48,384 and a high of Rs 56,379.

Gold futures for December delivery gained Rs 291, or 0.56 percent, at Rs 52,346 per 10 gram in the evening trade on a business turnover of 13,193 lots. The same for February jumped Rs 280, or 0.54 percent, at Rs 52,474 on a business turnover of 3,426 lots.

The value of the December and February’s contracts traded so far is Rs 4,238.14 crore and Rs 106.13 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for December rose Rs 256, or 0.49 percent, at Rs 52,344 on a business turnover of 11,655 lots.

Trading strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

Technically, LBMA Gold Spot yesterday gave a breakout above horizontal trend line resistance and also started to trade above all major Moving Averages indicated for strong upside trend in the counter. However, volatility could keep prices in a range of $1,920-$1,966 levels in coming sessions.

Technically, MCX Gold December has jumped above Rs 52,000 levels where it holds strong support at Rs 51,900-51,700 levels above which will continue further upside movement up to Rs 52,300-52,650 levels. It could trade in a range of Rs 51,800-52,400 levels.

Tapan Patel-Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Patel expects gold prices to trade up with COMEX gold resistance at $1,970, support at $1,930. MCX Gold December support lies at Rs 51,900 with resistance at Rs 52,500.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.