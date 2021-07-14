Gold prices rise above Rs 48,000/10 gm on safe-haven appeal, weak rupee; silver up by Rs 215 a kg

Gold prices soared by Rs 206 at Rs 48,155 per 10 gram in the Mumbai retail market on rupee depreciation and positive global cues. The yellow metal rose on safe-haven appeal owing to inflation concerns and the rise in coronavirus caused by Delta variant.

The price of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 44,110 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram stood at Rs 48,155 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 36,116 plus GST in the retail market.

Investors will keep an eye on US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the Congress for clarity on monetary policy

The US dollar traded lower at 92.51, down 0.27 percent against a basket of six rival currencies.

Gold holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, were unchanged at 1,037.28 tonnes. The ETF has a market value of $60.48 billion.

Spot gold climbed $19.24 to $1,827 an ounce at 1215 GMT in London trading.

MCX Bulldesk increased 91 points or 0.62 percent, at 14,825 at 17:52. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

“COMEX gold trades higher near $1813/oz. Gold may remain near $1800/oz amid mixed factors; however firmness in US dollar may continue to weigh,” said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 69.66 to 1, which means 69.66 ounces of silver is required to buy an ounce of gold.

Silver prices jumped by Rs 215 to Rs 69,120 per kg against its closing price on July 13.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 48,286 and an intraday low of Rs 47,930 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the August series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 44,501 and a high of Rs 49,721.

Gold futures for August delivery soared Rs 347, or 0.72 percent, to Rs 48,236 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 8,422 lots. The same for October gained Rs 357, or 0.74 percent, to Rs 48,523 on a business turnover of 7,140 lots.

The value of August and October’s contracts traded so far is Rs 2,099.02 crore and Rs 330.97 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for August edged higher by Rs 289, or 0.60 percent at Rs 48,176 on a business turnover of 14,459 lots.

Trading Strategy

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up for the day with COMEX gold support at $1,795 and resistance at $1,820 per ounce. MCX Gold August support lies at Rs 47,700 and resistance at Rs 48,200 per 10 gram.

