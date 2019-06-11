App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold prices remain muted in futures trade

Analysts said the fall in gold prices in futures trade was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Gold prices fell by Rs 96 to Rs 32,564 per 10 gram in futures trade on June 11 as speculators reduced exposure in the domestic markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August contracts traded lower by Rs 96, or 0.29 percent, at Rs 32,564 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,222 lots.

The gold for delivery in far-month October contracts also fell by Rs 94, or 0.29 percent, to Rs 32,730 per 10 gram in 1,951 lots.

Close

Analysts said the fall in gold prices in futures trade was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold was trading up by 0.03 percent at USD 1,329.70 an ounce in Singapore.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 02:59 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #India #markets

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.