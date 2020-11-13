Gold prices jump Rs 147 to Rs 50,849/10 gm, silver steady; Mumbai to see turnover of Rs 750 crore on Dhanteras

Gold prices rose Rs 147 to Rs 50,849 per 10 gram in the Mumbai retail market as sales picked up on the eve of Dhanteras and Diwali along with stable rupee. The precious metal traded marginally higher on hopes of additional stimulus measures amid growing coronavirus cases across the globe.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 46,578 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 50,849 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 38,137 plus GST in the retail market.

“Gold sales are brisk, and the total turnover in the city is likely to touch Rs 750 crore on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Customers have booked and taken delivery of gold jewellery for the upcoming wedding season as they take the advantage of correction in precious metal prices from Rs 60,000/10 gram to Rs 52,000-53,000/10 gm," Kumar Jain, Vice President, Mumbai Jewellers Association, told Moneycontrol.

Increase in demand during November-December wedding season in Maharashtra as March to mid-July wedding season was a complete washout, and the fear of second-wave of COVID-19 are likely to push the prices higher, he said.

Traders and Investors are waiting for fresh triggers from market, weighing vaccine progress and surging virus infections across the globe, which may keep bullion prices under check.

The US dollar traded lower at 92.87, or down 0.09 percent, in the evening session against a basket of currencies.

Gold holdings in SPDR ETF fell by 1.2 tonnes to 1,239.57 tonnes.

Spot gold jumped by $8.13 at $1,885.24 an ounce at 1233 GMT in London trading.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index was up 77.71 points, or 0.50 percent, at 15,650.49 at 18:03. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

“Gold prices traded steady, as fears of an economic impact due to a surge in global cases of COVID-19 countered optimism from the developments in a potential vaccine. There is a lot of panic in the market as COVID cases in many states of the US have doubled, raising the bets for the safe-haven metal," Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, said.

The broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1,835- 1,910 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 50,200-51,150.”

“For the coming month, we expect international gold futures to continue to trade mixed as there is still uncertainties of revival economic activities and uneven economic data across the globe. Gold prices could see correction as ETF investments in gold has shown a slowdown with recoveries in the 10-year bond yields of the major economies such as US, China, Japan, European Union and the UK,” Sunand Subramaniam, Senior Research Associate at Choice Broking, said.

Gold prices could also find further correction with decent recoveries in the global equity markets, he said.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 81.09 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices fell Rs 97 to Rs 62,700 per kg from its closing on November 12.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 50,880 and an intraday low of Rs 50,609 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the December series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 48,384 and a high of Rs 56,379.

Gold futures for December delivery gained Rs 235, or 0.46 percent, at Rs 50,835 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 8,867 lots. The same for February edged higher by Rs 248, or 0.49 percent, at Rs 50,921 on a business turnover of 6,021 lots.

The value of the December and February’s contracts traded so far is Rs 2,506.28 crore and Rs 199.04 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for December soared Rs 231, or 0.46 percent at Rs 50,883 on a business turnover of 11,459 lots.

Trading Strategy

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up with COMEX gold resistance at $1900, support at $1860. MCX Gold December support lies at Rs 50,200 with resistance at Rs 51,000.

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking

Physical demand also increasing in India on the coming festival season. As for today traders can go for buy in gold at Rs 50,400 levels with the stop loss of Rs 50,200 levels for the target of Rs 50,900 levels.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

Technically, LBMA Gold is trading above $1,870 and but remaining below the $1,888 indicating sideways momentum. Immediate support is at $1,888-$1,895 levels and support is at $1,872-$1,860 levels.

On the domestic side of things, technically, MCX Gold December is holding a resistance near Rs 50,800 levels where it could see a hurdle. Range for the rest of the session is Rs 50,350-50,800.

