Gold prices hover near lifetime high ahead of Akshay Tritiya

Gold prices climbed for the third successive day on April 24 by Rs 71 to Rs 46,607 per 10 gram in the Mumbai bullion market on rupee depreciation two days ahead of Akshay Tritiya.

The yellow metal is Rs 321 or 0.69 percent away from the lifetime high of Rs 46,928 it hit on April 16.

The bullion metal prices gained Rs 894, or 1.95 percent, for the week after it gained 1.13 percent last week.

Major gold-trading centres have remained shut in the country due to the lockdown announced to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 42,692 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 46,607 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 34,955 plus GST in the retail market.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head, Commodity Research, Kotak Securities, said during April 23 session COMEX gold rose to the week’s high near $1,764/oz as more stimulus measures from the US as well as rising unemployment number prompted funds to move to the yellow metal. The US House passed a $484 billion COVID-19 relief bill overnight to support the economy.

As the distributed stimulus gets used very quickly, more such measures from the US could be coming, he said. Also, the employment situation in the US had taken a hit indicated by the US labor department data, showing an additional 4.43 million people filing jobless claims.

However, during April 24 session there was some profit booking in COMEX gold as the bears pulled it lower to $1,742. The positive momentum might continue later in the session, as the global worries would keep money flowing into the yellow metal.

According to Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, gold rose to a one-week high in the previous session on expectation of more stimulus from central banks to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic as most countries extend lockdowns to curtail its spread.

Apart from this, tensions between the US and Iran are increasing further distress in the market lending further support to metal prices. After disappointing PMI numbers reported from major economies, market participants will keep an eye on the sales from the UK and core durable goods order from the US scheduled on the calendar.

The broader trend on Comex could be $1,705-1,750 and on the domestic front, prices could hover in the Rs 46,090-46,780 range.

The gold/silver ratio stands at 110.88 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices slipped Rs 470 to Rs 42,030 per kg from its closing on April 23.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 46,900 and an intraday low of Rs 46,322 on MCX. For the June series, the metal touched a low of Rs 36,572 and a high of Rs 47,327.

Gold futures for delivery in June gained Rs 410, or 0.88 percent, on the MCX, trading at Rs 46,837 per 10 gram in the evening trade in a business turnover of 16,651 lots.

Gold contracts for August delivery rose Rs 442, or 0.95 percent, at Rs 46,993 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,831 lots.

The value of the June contract traded, so far, is Rs 2,363.87 crore and August contract saw a value of Rs 135.43 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for June jumped Rs 333, or 0.72 percent at Rs 46,760 in a business turnover of 16,649 lots.

Axis Securities advised its clients to buy June gold at Rs 46,750 with a stop loss at Rs 46,600 and a target of Rs 46,950.

MCX gold is expected to trade in a range for the session with support Rs 46,600-46,430, whereas resistance is at Rs 47,010-47,130, according to Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm said spot gold has support at $1,719-1,710, whereas resistance is at $1,740-1,745.

At 1231 pm (GMT), spot gold was up by $1.64 at $1,732.78 an ounce in London trading.