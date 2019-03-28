App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold prices gain Rs 35 to Rs 33,095 per 10 gram

Bullion traders attributed the bounce back in gold prices to rise in domestic demand but a weak trend in the international market restricted the gains.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Gold prices gained Rs 35 to Rs 33,095 per 10 gram on March 28, breaking its two-day fall, on account of increased domestic demand, shrugging off a weak global trend, according to the All India Sarafa Association. Silver, however, dropped Rs 270 to Rs 38,850 per kg amid lower demand from industrial units and coin makers.

Globally, gold was trading at USD 1,310.78 an ounce and silver at USD 15.32 an ounce in New York. The yellow metal was lower by about 0.15 percent, while silver fell 0.16 percent.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purities rose by Rs 35 each to Rs 33,095 and Rs 32,925 per 10 gram, respectively.

In the past two days, gold prices had fallen by Rs 160.

Sovereign gold, however, remained unaltered at Rs 26,400 per piece of eight gram.

The price of silver ready went lower by Rs 270 to Rs 38,850 per kg and weekly-based delivery fell by Rs 281 to Rs 38,002 per kg.

Silver coins remained unchanged at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 03:32 pm

