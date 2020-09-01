Gold prices gain Rs 329 to hit 51,575 per 10gm on weak dollar; silver rises by Rs 2,468

Gold prices rose Rs 329 to touch Rs 51,575 per 10 gram in the Mumbai market on dollar weakness and firm global cues, but the gains were capped by a stronger rupee.

The yellow metal traded higher continuing the upside with a decline in dollar index and fall in bond yields.

The US dollar index, measured against a basket of six currencies slipped 0.32 percent to trade at 91.82.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 47,243 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 51,575 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 38,681 plus GST in the retail market.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index was up 121.73 points, or 0.75 percent to 16,409.44 at 17:30. The index tracks real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

During the week, the focus will also be on the employment number that will be important to gauge a view for the dollar that has been under pressure in the past few sessions. The expectation is that as the economies start to re-open employment numbers could start to surprise on the upside.

Gold edged higher as the dollar fell against its major crosses. Last week, the Federal Reserve said it would adopt an average inflation target, meaning rates are likely to stay low even if inflation rises a bit in the future, which is supportive for gold. This week will be relatively important for gold as a number of economic data are expected to be released from the US and other major economies starting with manufacturing PMI number that is scheduled on the calendar today, said Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal.

The broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1980- 2010 and on the domestic front, prices could hover in the range of Rs 51,530-52,300.

“COMEX gold trades higher by almost 1 percent near $1996/oz supported by persisting weakness in US dollar. The US dollar index trades near 91.93, a drop of 0.23 percent amid shift in Fed’s inflation strategy last week which highlights interest rate may remain low for a long time. Gold may continue to trade with a positive bias as the bulls might target the psychological level of $2000/oz. However, US dollar should be watched for as any recovery might put pressure on gold,” Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 75.39 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices soared Rs 2,468 to Rs 68,402 per kg from its closing on August 31.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 52,100 and an intraday low of Rs 51,722 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the October series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 45,596 and a high of Rs 56,191.

Gold futures for October delivery gained Rs 192, or 0.37 percent, at Rs 51,893 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 14,828 lots. The same for December delivery edged higher Rs 250, or 0.48 percent, at Rs 51,966 on a business turnover of 4,445 lots.

The value of the October and December contracts traded so far is Rs 2,566.76 crore and Rs 138.76 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for October jumped Rs 212, or 0.41 percent at Rs 51,981 on a business turnover of 15,675 lots.

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities, expects gold prices to trade sideways to up with support at $1960 and resistance at $2020. MCX Gold October support at Rs 51,800, resistance lies at Rs 52,400.

At 1206 (GMT), spot gold was up $22.75 at $1,990.55 an ounce in London trading.