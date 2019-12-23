Gold prices gain Rs 160 to Rs 38,234 per 10 grams, silver up 1.77%

Gold prices gained Rs 160 to Rs 38,234 per 10 gram in Mumbai bullion market on weaker rupee and uncertainties relating to the US-China trade deal.

The trading volume remained low as investors refrained from making any big bets ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays.

The rate of 10 grams 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 35,065 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 38,234 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 28,711 plus GST in the retail market.

Silver prices gained Rs 785 to 45,035 per kg from closing on December 20.

The gold/silver ratio, that refers to the amount of silver required to buy an ounce of gold, currently stands at 85 to 1.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 38,200 and an intraday low of Rs 38,040 on MCX. For the February series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 36,098 and a high of Rs 40,806.

Gold futures for delivery in February rose Rs 184, or 0.48 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 38,175 per 10 gram in evening trade in a business turnover of 16,308 lots. Gold contracts for April delivery gained Rs 168, or 0.44 percent, at Rs 38,238 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 4,108 lots.

The value of the February contract traded so far is Rs 1,905.42 crore and April contract saw the value of Rs 68.78 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for January jumped Rs 153, or 0.40 percent at Rs 38,155 in a business turnover of 8,399 lots.

Gold price is trading under a rising trend line channel, so the price is expected to trade higher. Gold should continue to trade positive as long as it holds a support level of Rs 38,000. In case of a breakout above Rs 38,200, the next leg of the rally will sustain up to Rs 38,300-38,400 levels, according to Axis Securities.

On hourly charts, the price is trading above 9-, 21- and 60-EMA which is a bullish sign for prices. RSI is trading at 68 indicating higher momentum.

The brokerage firm advised its clients to buy February gold at Rs 38,150 per 10 gram with stop loss at Rs 38,000 and target of Rs 38,400.

MCX Gold has support at Rs 38,070-37,930 whereas resistance is at Rs 38,250-38,370. Sideways to positive movement is expected for the day, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm advised its clients to buy on dip targeting resistance level of Rs 38,250-38,370.

The brokerage firm said spot gold has key support at $1,475 whereas resistance remains at $1,495.