Gold prices gain for second day in a row to touch Rs 51,242 per 10 gram; silver rises by Rs 383 a kg

Gold prices gained for the second straight day by Rs 205 to hit Rs 51,242 per 10 gram in the Mumbai retail market on weakness in the US dollar and sluggish global cue. The precious metal traded firm on US election and worries over rising coronavirus cases.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 46,938 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 51,242 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 38,432 plus GST in the retail market.

Bullion prices may continue to trade in the current range as the US presidential election is entering into the final phase. The uncertainty regarding the outcome of the elections may keep prices volatile for the day.

The FOMC will begin its two-day meeting on interest rate policy, with policymakers expected to reaffirm its commitment to support the pandemic-struck economy and keep interest rates unchanged.

Apart from Fed, BOE also has its policy meeting scheduled later in the week keeping the volatility high for the precious metal pack.

The US dollar traded lower at 93.60 or up 0.57 percent in the evening session against a basket of currencies after hitting a one-month high yesterday. The upbeat economic data and stability in the equity market reduced the dollar’s safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold was trading up $5.71 at $1,900.84 an ounce at 1216 GMT in London trading.

Gold holdings in SPDR ETF fell by 1.8 tonnes to 1,255.91 tonnes, the lowest since September 17.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index was up 50.97 points, or 0.33 percent, at 15,691.88 at 17:46. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Navneet Damani, Vice-President, Motilal Oswal, said, “Gold prices steady around the $1,900 level after rising by almost 1 percent in the previous session, as a cautious approach is taken ahead of the US election and an explosion of new COVID-19 cases. Election polls show Democrat candidate Joe Biden with an outright majority but the race between both Biden and President Donald Trump remains closer in a few states, which can change it into anyone's game at the end.”

On the data front, the economic calendar is muted for today; although manufacturing PMI numbers were better than expected, there was not much of a reaction seen in the market. The broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1857- 1915 and on the domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 50,830-51,550.

“COMEX gold trades mixed near $1895/oz as it trades choppy amid uncertainty ahead of US elections. Although gold has bounced back from recent lows, we may not see a sustained rise until the US dollar corrects. Rising virus cases and hopes of additional monetary and fiscal measures might keep gold supported,” said Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 82.31 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices rose by Rs 383 to Rs 62,250 per kg from its closing on November 2.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 51,190 and an intraday low of Rs 50,789 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the December series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 48,384 and a high of Rs 56,379.

Gold futures for December delivery gained Rs 90, or 0.18 percent, at Rs 51,157 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 12,896 lots. The same for February edged higher Rs 65, or 0.13 percent, at Rs 51,281 on a business turnover of 2,891 lots.

The value of the December and February contracts traded so far is Rs 2,932.04 crore and Rs 83.77 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for December climbed Rs 86, or 0.17 percent at Rs 51,214 on a business turnover of 10,962 lots.

Trading strategy

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices traded firm with COMEX spot gold prices held above $1890 to $1894 on Tuesday. Gold December future contract at MCX was trading marginally down to Rs 51030 per 10 grams for the day on rupee appreciation.

Gold prices held a steady trading range as investors and traders are awaiting the outcome of the US presidential elections. The weaker dollar and surge in virus cases supported gold prices to trade firm.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up with COMEX gold resistance at $1,910 and support at $1,880. MCX Gold December support lies at Rs 50,800 with resistance at Rs 51,200.

For all commodities-related news, click here

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.