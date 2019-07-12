Gold prices firm up by Rs 74 on higher demand

Gold prices edged up by Rs 74 to Rs 34,775 per 10 gram at futures trade on July 12 on firm demand by local jewellers at the spot market. However, weak global sentiment capped the gains.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery were up by Rs 74, or 0.21 percent, to trade at Rs 34,775 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 17,397 lots.

According to analysts, raising of bets by speculators at current levels mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade here, but a subdued trend overseas limited the gains.

Globally, gold was trading 0.19 percent lower at USD 1,409.40 an ounce in New York.