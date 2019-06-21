App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices firm during evening trade; October futures above Rs 34,400 per 10 gram

Gold prices touched an intraday high of Rs 34,468 and intraday low of Rs 33,900.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices were trading higher by Rs 186 at Rs 34,212 per 10 gram in evening trade on June 21, continuing the bullish momentum with prices near a six-year high.

Gold prices touched an intraday high of Rs 34,468 and intraday low of Rs 33,900. For the August series, the precious metal touched a low of Rs 31,390 and a high of Rs 34,468.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, Gold contracts for October delivery were trading higher by Rs 157, or 0.46 percent, at Rs 34,400 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 4,650 lots, while the August contract saw a business turnover of 18,189 lots. The far-month December contract was trading firm by Rs 545, or 1.6 percent at Rs 34,545 per 10 gram with a business volume of 10 lots.

The value of the August contract traded so far is Rs 5,282.95 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for July was trading up by Rs 163, or 0.48 percent at Rs 34,001 in a business turnover of 9,784 lots.

MCX Gold price is expected to trade positively with good support at Rs 33,850 levels and intermediate support at Rs 34,100 level, according to Motilal Oswal. The commodity broking firm advised its clients to buy on dips with a target price at Rs 34,400-34650 zone.

Spot gold was trading higher by $8.96 at $1,396.74 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 06:13 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #Market news

