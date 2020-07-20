Gold prices firm at Rs 49,217 per 10 gram on dollar weakness; silver rises by Rs 605

Gold prices rose by Rs 72 to Rs 49,217 per 10 gram in the Mumbai bullion market on weakness in the US dollar. The prices gained on rising coronavirus cases across the globe boosting safe-haven demand.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 45,083 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 49,217 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 36,913 plus GST in the retail market.

Gold prices traded in choppy range on Monday over mixed global cues. The European leaders are struggling to reach a plan to revive the regional economy from the deepest recession since World War Two. The US Congress will also begin considering a new aid package this week.

Britain will shelve its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in response to the national security legislation for Hong Kong that the Chinese parliament passed last month. EU leaders stood at an impasse after three days of haggling over a plan to revive economies throttled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gold held firm above the psychological level of $1,800 per ounce on Monday, as a weaker dollar and concerns over surging COVID-19 cases around the globe kept the safe-haven metal underpinned. The dollar index held close to a more than one-month low hit last week, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies, said Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal.

Speculators reduced their bullish positions in COMEX gold and increased them in silver contracts in the week to July 14, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1780-1840 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 48,665-49,185, he said.

“COMEX gold trades higher above $1810/oz as it continues to trade in a range near $1800/oz to $1820/oz amid mixed factors. However, the hopes that the economic recovery is on, has kept gold bulls confused. Although gold may witness choppy trade the general bias may be on the upside owing to increasing challenges to the global economy,” said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 94.02 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices jumped Rs 605 to Rs 52,345 per kg from its closing on July 17.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 49,012 and an intraday low of Rs 48,858 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the August series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 39,200 and a high of Rs 49,348.

Gold futures for August delivery gained Rs 29, or 0.06 percent, at Rs 48,996 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 8,055 lots. The same for October delivery jumped Rs 17, or 0.03 percent, at Rs 49,124 on a business turnover of 11,621 lots.

The value of the August and October contracts traded so far is Rs 2,029.34 crore and Rs 197.18 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for August rose Rs 19, or 0.04 percent at Rs 49,020 on a business turnover of 11,138 lots.

MCX Gold is expected to trade positively with support at Rs 48,700 and intermediate support at Rs 48,850 level, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm advised its clients to buy on dip targeting higher resistance at Rs 49,100-49,250 zone.

At 11:57 (GMT), spot gold was up $4.07 at $1,814.63 an ounce in London trading.