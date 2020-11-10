Gold prices fall sharply to Rs 50,665 per 10 gram, silver tanks Rs 4,268 a kg

Gold prices dropped by Rs 1,755 to Rs 50,665 per 10 gram in the Mumbai retail market on rupee weakness and sharp sell-off yesterday in the overseas market. The precious metal pared some of the losses and traded firm in the international market.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 46,409 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 50,665 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 37,999 plus GST in the retail market.

“The outlook for gold prices looks positive over the near to medium term. And if you’re taking a cue from the massive global investment flows the metal has been attracting, have a long term view and see gold for the strategic asset it is. Buying gold can be a good financial move as the asset plays a risk-reducing, return enhancing role for your money. Buying the Gold Savings Fund, which invests in a Gold ETF, can be an ideal and convenient way to efficiently invest in gold”, said Chirag Mehta, Sr Fund Manager, Quantum AMC.

The US dollar traded slightly firm at 92.77 or up 0.06 percent in the evening session against a basket of currencies.

Spot gold was trading up $16.45 at $1,878.88 an ounce at 1212 GMT in London trading.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index climbed 216.20 points, or 1.42 percent, at 15,378.99 at 15:44. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal said, “Gold slumped more than 5 percent in the previous session as news of the first successful late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials prompted investors to dump safe-haven bullion and flock to riskier assets. Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE the first drug makers to show successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a vaccine, said they expect to seek US emergency use authorization for the drug later this month. The vaccine news was so sudden and out of the blue that there was no time to think and a quick reaction was seen in all asset classes, equities and yield surged whereas bullion's slipped.”

The broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1,860- 1,915 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 49,600-50,900.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 82 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices crashed Rs 4,268 to Rs 61,784 per kg from its closing on November 9.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 50,664 and an intraday low of Rs 49,931 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the December series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 48,384 and a high of Rs 56,379.

Gold futures for December delivery jumped Rs 602, or 1.21 percent, at Rs 50,350 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 10,860 lots. The same for February rose Rs 582, or 1.17 percent, at Rs 50,475 on a business turnover of 4,765 lots.

The value of the December and February’s contracts traded so far is Rs 4,596.77 crore and Rs 345.07 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for December gained Rs 585, or 1.17 percent at Rs 50,401 on a business turnover of 11,381 lots.

Trading Strategy

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices traded higher with COMEX spot gold prices recovered to $1,886 on Tuesday. Gold December future contract at MCX were trading up by 1.22 percent to Rs 50,401 per 10 grams for the day supported by a recovery in COMEX prices.

Gold prices pared previous loses as safety and duration of immunity from the new vaccine is still in question. The loose monetary policy amid slower economic growth and lockdown measures in Europe may keep risk premium high in gold prices. The stimulus hopes in the US will add pressure on dollar which may support gold prices to trade up.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up with COMEX gold resistance at $1,910, support at $1,860. MCX Gold December support lies at Rs 49,900 with resistance at Rs 50,800.

For all commodities-related news, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.