Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 11:46 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold prices fall in thin trade as risk aversion recedes

US gold futures fell 0.4 percent to $1,317 per ounce.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Gold prices slipped on February 4 as risk aversion waned with the progress in US-China trade talks, while a firm dollar kept the bullion under pressure.

Spot gold was down 0.4 percent to $1,312.56 per ounce as of 0455 GMT, having hit their highest since April 26 at $1,326.30 on January 31.

"The plunge (from Thursday's peak) came along with fading enthusiastic for safe-havens, as US and China are moving to close a deal and many uncertainties surrounding the US government shutdown, Brexit, Fed policy were cleared last week," said Margaret Yang, a market analyst with CMC Markets.

The US-China trade talks had a "good vibe" with much work remaining, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on February 1, fanning hopes of an end to the long-drawn trade tiff between the world's two largest economies.

Meanwhile, the dollar was near a one-week high against the yen on the back of robust US jobs data.

"Upbeat non-farm payroll suggests the US economy is riding a strong momentum, dampening demand for safe-haven assets like gold," Yang said, adding that this failed to change the market's view of the Federal Reserve's dovish stance with regard to its monetary tightening policy.

Despite signs of a robust economy, the Fed is widely expected to keep rates steady this year, thanks to heightened worries over global growth, especially in China and Europe.

Gold trade was subdued with top consumer China closed all week for the Lunar New Year.

Spot gold may test a support at $1,311 per ounce, a break below which could cause a loss to the next support at $1,299, according to Reuters analyst Wang Tao.

"I think gold will revisit the band of short-term support at $1,306-$1,310 but remains fairly well supported," said Nicholas Frappell, global general manager, ABC Bullion.

Among other precious metals, palladium slipped to to $1,349.00 per ounce.

Silver dipped 0.6 percent to $15.82 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.4 percent to $818.50.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 11:38 am

tags #Commodities #Gold #markets #trade #world

