Gold Prices Fall For Second Day In A Row To Rs 49,199 Per 10 Gram; Silver Slips

Gold prices on December 7 fell by Rs 117 to Rs 49,199 per 10 gram in the Mumbai retail market on a rebound in US dollar and negative global cues. This is the second straight day of fall in gold prices. The precious metal price had risen nearly 1 percent last week in the domestic market.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 45,066 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 49,199 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 36,899 plus GST in the retail market.

Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish position in COMEX gold by 2,975 contracts to 107,653 contracts for the week to December 1, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Gold prices traded under pressure on dollar recovery over vaccine hopes while expectations of COVID 19 aid package and more stimulus have kept downside limited in gold prices.

The US dollar trades higher at 91.04, or up 0.39 percent in the evening session against a basket of currencies.

Gold holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund fell 7.11 tonnes to 1,182.70 tonnes.

Spot gold fell by $6.62 at $1,830.70 an ounce at 1153 GMT in London trading.

MCX Bulldesk was down 56 points, or 0.37 percent, at 15,140 at 17:24. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, said, “Gold prices traded steady, as hopes of a US fiscal stimulus package being passed this week countered downward pressure from optimism around COVID-19 vaccines roll-outs. Britain is preparing to become the first country to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week. Talks regarding the COVID relief bill are picking up pace, thus supporting the metal prices.”

The broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1825- 1855 and on the domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 49,050- 49,500, he noted.

“COMEX gold trades lower near $1832/oz amid recovery in US dollar index. The US dollar index trades about 0.5 percent higher near 91.1 recovering amid Brexit uncertainty. Although gold bounced back from recent lows it has stalled near the key $1850/oz, a strong support turned resistance. A sharp rise is unlikely unless ETF buying picks up or there are concrete stimulus measures,” said Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 79.16 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices dropped Rs 916 to Rs 62,148 per kg from its closing on December 4.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 49,342 and an intraday low of Rs 48,874 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the February series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 41,560 and a high of Rs 57,100.

Gold futures for February delivery slipped Rs 44, or 0.09 percent, at Rs 49,128 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 12,085 lots. The same for April edged lower Rs 24, or 0.05 percent, at Rs 49,200 on a business turnover of 621 lots.

The value of the February and April’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,775.37 crore and Rs 12.78 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for January dropped Rs 87, or 0.18 percent at Rs 49,095 on a business turnover of 12,573 lots.

Trading Strategy

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down. COMEX gold has resistance at $1,850 and support at $1820. MCX Gold December support lies at Rs 48,800 with resistance at Rs 49,500.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited

Technically, LBMA Gold Spot is trading below 21-Daily Moving Average at $1,832 levels below which could see some bearish momentum. However, below it could take prices down to $1,820-1,790 levels.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.