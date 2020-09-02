Gold prices drop to 51,184/10 gm as equities rally; silver tanks Rs 2,481 per kg

Gold prices dropped Rs 391 to 51,184 per 10 gram in the Mumbai market due to a strong US dollar and a rally in the equity markets. The yellow metal prices traded under pressure as investor appetite for riskier assets rose after positive US and China economic data.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 46,885 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 51,184 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 38,388 plus GST in the retail market.

The US Dollar Index, measured against a basket of six currencies gained 0.30 percent to trade at 92.64.

US manufacturing activity accelerated to a nearly two-year high in August amid a surge in new orders. Along with the US, Manufacturing PMI data of other major economies were also reported better than expectations hence keeping pressure on the metal.

Senate Republicans are likely to take up their COVID-19 relief bill next week offering $500 billion in additional federal aid, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said, hence giving support to the bullion on lower levels.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index was down 144.21 points, or 0.89 percent to 16,122.56 at 17:33. The index tracks real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Market participants will keep an eye on the private payroll numbers which if reported better than expectations, it could put pressure on gold prices and create optimism for the non-farm payroll data scheduled later in this week. The broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1,920- 2,010 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 51,060-52,030, said Navneet Damani, vice-pesident, Motilal Oswal.

“COMEX gold trades moderately lower near $1,976/oz. Gold rose as high as $2,001.2/oz in intraday trade yesterday, but recovered to end little changed. Gold rallied sharply after taking support near $1,900/oz level, however, the price is struggling to break past the next key level of $2,000/oz. Gold may witness choppy trade as US dollar counters signs of recovery against Fed’s dovish stance, however, we expect to see buying interest in gold at lower levels amid persisting risks to the global economy and hopes of continuing stimulus measures," Ravindra Rao, VP-head commodity research at Kotak Securities.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 77.64 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices fell Rs 2,481 to Rs 65,921 per kg from its closing on September 1.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 51,500 and an intraday low of Rs 51,139 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the October series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 45,596 and a high of Rs 56,191.

Gold futures for October delivery slipped Rs 239, or 0.46 percent, at Rs 51,263 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 14,317 lots. The same for December delivery edged lower Rs 239, or 0.46 percent, at Rs 51,513 on a business turnover of 4,693 lots.

The value of the October and December’ contracts traded so far is Rs 3,208.83 crore and Rs 207.91 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for October declined Rs 324, or 0.63 percent, at Rs 51,256 on a business turnover of 16,018 lots.

Sumeet Bagadia, executive director, Choice Broking said, “On the COMEX division, Gold rallied sharply after taking support near the $1,950 level, however, price is struggling to break the next key level of $2,000 level. On the domestic front, MCX Gold price has been trading below Middle Bollinger Band Formation, which indicates immediate resistance around Rs 52,200 levels. However, on the downside price may find the support at Rs 50,900 level.

At 1218 (GMT), spot gold was down $5.48 at $1,965.16 an ounce in London trading.