Gold prices down Rs 450 at Rs 48,745/10 gm, silver surges above Rs 73,043 a kg

Gold prices declined by Rs 450 to Rs 48,745 per 10 gram in the Mumbai retail market. However, losses were capped by positive global cues and rupee depreciation. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a cut in import duty on precious metal to 7.5 percent from 12.5 percent in Budget 2021.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 44,650 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 48,745 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 36,559 plus GST in the retail market.

"This is a historic budget for our Industry. The long-awaited and much-needed duty cut has happened with rates finally reduced from 12.5 percent to 10.75 percent including cess, thus providing a sigh of relief to the industry. GJC will continue to represent other key aspects such as the reduction in GST rates, EMI on jewellery etc and we are confident that government will continue to support our Industry," said Saiyam Mehra, Vice Chairman GJC.

The US dollar traded 0.27 percent higher at 90.80 against a basket of six currencies on safe-haven demand. The greenback rose 0.40 percent last week on increased safe-haven appeal.

The CFTC data showed money managers increased net-long positions to 3-week high by 10,720 lots last week.

Gold holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell by 4.66 tonnes to 1,160.13 tonnes.

Spot gold edged higher by $17.90 to $1,865.57 an ounce at 1224 GMT in London trading.

MCX Bulldesk was up 108 points, or 0.70 percent, at 15,640 at 17:55. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal said, “Silver prices have shown significant pace after some recent social media posts instigated retail investors to buy silver and push up the precious metal prices. Silver has risen more than 15% since the time posts began circulating on Reddit urging retail investors to buy silver mining stocks and iShares Silver Trust an exchange-traded fund (ETF) backed by physical silver bars, in a GameStop-style squeeze. Also focus on solar and power projects in the Budget 2021 will be supportive for silver prices."

"On the other hand, Budget announcement related to cut in import duty cut from 12.5% to 7.5%*+ 2.5% AIDC (Agri cess) hammered gold lower to approximately 3 percent. This step has been implemented amid the recent rise in prices, smuggling and other factors,” he said.

The broader range on COMEX could be between $1,845- 1,880 and on the domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 47,700- 48,550.

“Indian government decided to cut the base customs duty on gold and silver from 12.5% to 7.5% and imposed a 2.5% agriculture Infrastructure and development cess. The net implication comes around 10.75% after considering the cess and applicable social welfare surcharge. Since MCX Gold and silver price is inclusive of customs duty, a cut in tax will reduce the domestic price. We saw the gold price falling sharply in reaction to the duty cut. However, the impact may not match the change in duty exactly. India is a major consumer of gold and silver and a lower price may improve demand outlook boosting international prices. Going forward, Indian gold and silver prices have become cheaper due to lower taxes however this does not affect the price trend. Since India is largely a price taker, trend in the international market will remain a key price determining factor. Since we maintain a bullish view on COMEX gold and silver, we expect MCX Gold and silver also to trade with a positive bias. However, the base has shifted lower due to change in applicable taxes”, said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 66.73 to 1, which means the number of silver ounces required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices climbed Rs 3,317 to Rs 73,043 per kg from its closing on January 29.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 47,201 and an intraday low of Rs 49,717 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the April series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 47,201 and a high of Rs 51,931.

Gold futures for April delivery dropped Rs 691, or 1.40 percent, at Rs 48,646 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 12,692 lots. The same for June slipped Rs 834, or 1.68 percent, at Rs 48,780 on a business turnover of 76 lots.

The value of the April and June’s contracts traded so far is Rs 8,932.95 crore and Rs 117.34 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for March eased Rs 663, or 1.34 percent at Rs 48,660 on a business turnover of 14,270 lots.

Trading Strategy

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices have held strong support range above $1,800 per ounce on stimulus hopes from promised $1.9 trillion package from US President Joe Biden. Silver prices at COMEX rallied as much as 11 percent by noon session as traders and investors continued to dance of Reddit posters tune.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up with COMEX gold resistance at $1,876, support at $1,850. MCX Gold April support lies at Rs 47,800 with resistance at Rs 48,700.

