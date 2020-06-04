App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 06:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold dips marginally to Rs 46,767 per 10 gram, silver slips

In the futures market, gold touched an intraday high of Rs 46,572 and an intraday low of Rs 45,953 on MCX

Sandeep Sinha @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices slipped by Rs 78 to Rs 46,767 per 10 gram in the Mumbai bullion market on a stronger dollar-rupee and rally in global equity markets on optimism over an economic recovery.

The rate of 10 gram 18-, 22- and 24-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 35,134, Rs 42,839 and Rs 46,767 plus 3 percent GST.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 97.57 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices fell Rs 365 to Rs 47,930 per kg from its closing on June 3.

In the futures market, gold touched an intraday high and low of Rs 46,572 and Rs 45,953, respectively, on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the August series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 39,200 and a high of Rs 48,190.

Gold futures for August delivery gained Rs 289, or 0.63 percent, at Rs 46,297 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 14,645 lots. The same for October delivery rose by Rs 316, or 0.68 percent, at Rs 46,450 on a business turnover of 5,380 lots.

The value of the August and October contracts traded so far is Rs 3,041.62 crore and Rs 66.74 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for July jumped Rs 276, or 0.60 percent at Rs 46,280 on a business turnover of 9,484 lots.

Motilal Oswal sees resistance for gold at Rs 46,550-46,630 and support at Rs 46,180-46,030. The broking firm said spot gold has support at $1,702-1,695 whereas resistance is seen at $1,725-1,732 levels.

Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, expects the precious metal to trade in a broad range with support zone near $1700/oz and resistance at $1730/oz.

 

At 12:19 pm (GMT), spot gold was up by $6.88 at $1,705.94 an ounce in London trading.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 06:28 pm

