Gold prices continue downtrend on firm dollar to Rs 47,976/10 gm, silver drops Rs 2,806 a kg

Gold prices fell for the third consecutive day by Rs 380 to Rs 47,976 per 10 gram in the Mumbai retail market after a sharp fall on February 3 in the international market and stronger dollar. The yellow metal downside remained capped due to the expectations of further stimulus by the US.

The bullion metal has fallen Rs 1,417, or 2.87 percent, this week. On the other hand, silver prices declined approximately 8 percent from an eight-year peak after CME Group raised margin requirement.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 43,946 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 47,976 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 35,982 plus GST in the retail market.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said new growth forecasts from the Congressional Budget Office showed the US "desperately" needs Congress to act on President Joe Biden's coronavirus rescue package.

Market participants will keep an eye on the Service PMI number expected from major economies.

The US dollar traded higher at 91.25, or 0.25 percent, against a basket of six currencies, the highest level in two months.

Gold holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund remained unchanged at 1,157.50 tonnes.

Spot gold was slightly down by $1.95 to $1,836.11 an ounce at 1216 GMT in London trading.

MCX Bulldesk was up 79 points, or 0.52 percent, at 15,134 at 17:48. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, said, “Silver attempted a rebound after an over 8 percent slide in the yesterday's session, as small investors retreated after a rally to a near eight-year peak at the start of the week fuelled by a social media-driven trading frenzy. The CME Group raised maintenance margins on silver futures by 17.9 percent to tackle unusual market volatility. Amidst this margin increase and an announcement of duty cut in Union budget earlier this week put pressure on the bullion. The amount of silver traded in the London market surged to 1.006 billion ounces on Monday, three times the level typical in recent months.”

The broader range on COMEX could be between $1,820- 1,860 and on the domestic front, prices could hover in the range of Rs 47,700-48,300.

“COMEX gold trades higher near $1838/oz supported by hopes of additional US stimulus, disappointing Chinese economic data and loose monetary policy stance of major central banks. However, weighing on price is recent gains in the US dollar and progress on the vaccine front. Gold may continue to witness mixed trade unless there is clarity on US dollar trend however we expect the price to trade with a positive bias on US stimulus expectations and loose monetary policy stance of central banks”, said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 71.07 to 1, which means the number of silver ounces required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices plunged Rs 2,806 to Rs 67,496 per kg from its closing on February 2.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 48,079 and an intraday low of Rs 47,820 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the April series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 47,201 and a high of Rs 51,931.

Gold futures for April delivery gained Rs 60, or 0.13 percent, at Rs 47,885 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 13,471 lots. The same for June soared Rs 81, or 0.17 percent, at Rs 48,000 on a business turnover of 534 lots.

The value of the April and June’s contracts traded so far is Rs 2,182.20 crore and Rs 132.09 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for March jumped Rs 58, or 0.12 percent at Rs 47,853 on a business turnover of 18,757 lots.

Trading Strategy

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices traded lower with COMEX spot gold prices kept lower trading range near $1,835 per ounce on Wednesday. Gold April future contract at MCX was trading steady at Rs 47,884 per 10 grams by noon session.

Gold prices are trading under pressure on stronger dollar and rally in equity indices. The legislative hurdle to pass Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package has capped upside in precious metals. We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down with COMEX gold resistance at $1,852, support at $1,820. MCX Gold April support lies at Rs 47,600 with resistance at Rs 48,200.

Kshtij Purohit, Product Manager Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited

Technically, International gold is trading above support $1,830-1,825 levels. If these levels are breached with heavy volume, then the market may test psychological levels of $1,800 in the upcoming sessions. On the MCX prices are sustaining below Rs 48,000 levels. We may expect bearish momentum to continue and price may trade below Rs 47,750 levels in the upcoming session.

For all commodities-related news, click here

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.