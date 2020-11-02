Gold prices back above Rs 51,000/10 gm on safe haven buying ahead of US election, silver gains Rs 1,941/kg

Gold prices rose by Rs 197 to Rs 51,037 per 10 gram in the Mumbai retail market on the weaker rupee and positive global cues. The precious metal was trading firm on safe-haven buying ahead of the US Presidential election on November 3.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 46,750 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 51,037 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 38,278 plus GST in the retail market.

Global risk appetite remains fragile amid uncertainty over the election outcome, though Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in polls.

Bullion prices are expected to trade in current range as uncertainty over the US election may cap upside with safe-haven buying in dollar and yen.

The US dollar trades flat at 94.04, or up 0.01, percent in the evening session.

The US CFTC data showed that money managers have reduced their net long positions in gold by 3,702 lots in last week, while hedge funds boosted their net long positions in silver to 14 weeks high by 1,708 lots.

Spot gold was trading up $12.76 at $1,891.56 an ounce at 1219 GMT in London trading.

Gold holdings in SPDR ETF fell to 1,257.67 tonnes from 1,275 tonnes a month ago.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index climbed 128.68 points, or 0.83 percent, at 15,616.79 at 17:52. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

“Gold traded steady the start of a crucial week that brings the US presidential election and a Federal Reserve policy meeting, events set to dictate the trajectory of the dollar, appetite for risk, and the precious metal. On other hand, US Senate Majority Leader Mitch said, that any new coronavirus aid package should be considered in early 2021, possibly closing the door to such legislation shortly following Tuesday's election, putting the pressure on gold prices,” said Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal.

Market participants today will focus on the manufacturing PMI data from major economies, although amidst other major uncertainties and events major reaction is not expected from the same. The broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1,850- 1,907 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 50,420-51,250.

“All eyes set on the US election outcome, the bullion commodities are going to have a buoyant session. The second wave of COVID-19 has forced the UK and France to call for another complete nation-wide lockdown. Traders will also closely monitor FOMC meet and statements plus Non-Farm Payrolls later in the week. Hence in the eventful week, gold is likely to stay elevated," Jigar Trivedi, Research Analyst-Commodities Fundamental, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 82.49 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices jumped Rs 1,941 to Rs 61,867 per kg from its closing on October 30.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 50,995 and an intraday low of Rs 50,612 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the December series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 48,384 and a high of Rs 56,379.

Gold futures for December delivery gained Rs 257, or 0.51 percent, at Rs 50,956 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 13,151 lots. The same for February edged higher Rs 278, or 0.55 percent, at Rs 51,082 on a business turnover of 2,778 lots.

The value of the December and February’s contracts traded so far is Rs 2,615.28 crore and Rs 116.56 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for December climbed Rs 229, or 0.45 percent, at Rs 51,014 on a business turnover of 10,926 lots.

Trading strategy

Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades marginally higher near $1,885/oz amid support from rising virus cases and the prospect of additional stimulus measures. However, the firmer US dollar might cap the upside. Gold may remain directionless and in a range of $1,860-1,900 ahead of the outcome of the US election.

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices traded firm with COMEX spot gold prices rallied to $1,885 on Monday. Gold December future contract at MCX was trading up to Rs 50,750 per 10 grams for the day supported by rupee depreciation.

Gold prices trading up amid fresh lockdown in Europe after the UK and Italy joined Germany and France imposing strict measures. The uncertainty ahead of US elections may keep prices volatile in coming days.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up with COMEX gold resistance at $1,900, support at $1,870. MCX Gold December support lies at Rs 50,500 with resistance at Rs 51,000.

