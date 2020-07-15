Gold price up marginally at Rs 49,250 per 10 gram

Gold prices rose Rs 133 to Rs 49,250 per 10 gram in the Mumbai bullion market on dollar weakness and safe-haven demand. Gold prices traded higher on ongoing concerns over rising coronavirus cases while mounting tension between the US and China kept risk premium high in the prices.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 45,113 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 49,250 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 36,938 plus GST in the retail market.

The US President Donald Trump signed legislation to impose sanctions on China in response to its interference with Hong Kong’s autonomy. The US President also signed an executive order ending the preferential treatment that Hong Kong has long enjoyed.

“Gold inched higher holding firm above the key $1,800 level, as worries over surging coronavirus cases and simmering China-US tensions lifted demand for the safe-haven metal. Many US states have temporarily halted the reopening of their economies to curtail the outbreak. Fed officials warned that the US economy faces a longer recovery from the pandemic, and economic pain could still worsen as cases mount”, said Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal.

The broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1790-1830 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 48,665-49,660.

“COMEX gold trades up near $1816/oz after on US Dollar weakness. Gold is still directionless as market players counter hopes of economic recovery and continuing stimulus measures against rising virus cases and deepening US-China tensions. Investment demand is still robust showing investor interest in the safe-haven asset. General bias remains on the upside until $1790/oz holds on closing basis”, said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 94.35 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices rose Rs 840 to Rs 52,195 per kg from its closing on July 14.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 49,270 and an intraday low of Rs 48,967 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the August series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 39,200 and a high of Rs 49,348.

Gold futures for August delivery slipped Rs 239, or 0.49 percent, at Rs 49,020 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 9,217 lots. The same for October delivery was down Rs 234, or 0.47 percent, at Rs 49,166 on a business turnover of 10,761 lots.

The value of the August and October contracts traded so far is Rs 3,307.77 crore and Rs 197.56 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for August dropped Rs 207, or 0.42 percent at Rs 49,070 on a business turnover of 11,343 lots.

MCX Gold price is trading under rectangle pattern and formed multiple resistance near Rs 49,300 levels, price is expected to trade negatively. Sustaining below Rs 49,200 next leg of correction would drag price lower towards Rs 48,900-48,800 level in intraday, according to Axis Securities.

The momentum indicator Relative Strenght Index (RSI) is trading below 42 indicating bearishness to continue in price.

At 12:29 (GMT), spot gold was down $2.30 at $1,806.87 an ounce in London trading.