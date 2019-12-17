App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 06:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price up marginally at Rs 38,112 per 10 grams

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 37,980 and an intraday low of Rs 37,845 on MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Gold price gained Rs 78 to Rs 38,112 per 10 gram in Mumbai bullion market amidst mixed signals from the US and Chinese officials on ‘phase one’ trade deal.

The rate of 10 grams 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 34,911 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 38,112 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 28,584 plus GST in the retail market.

Silver prices gained Rs 110 to 44,275 per kg from its closing on December 16.

Close

The gold/silver ratio or the amount of silver needed to buy an ounce of gold currently stands at 86.08 to 1.

related news

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 37,980 and an intraday low of Rs 37,845 on MCX. For the February series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 36,098 and a high of Rs 40,806.

Gold futures for delivery in February rose Rs 71, or 0.19 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 37,942 per 10 gram in evening trade in a business turnover of 16,310 lots. Gold contracts for April delivery gained Rs 55, or 0.14 percent, at Rs 38,007 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,319 lots.

The value of the February contract traded so far is Rs 2,446.31 crore and April contract saw the value of Rs 113.22 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for January rose Rs 67, or 0.18 percent at Rs 37,940 in a business turnover of 8,728 lots.

Axis Securities advises its clients to sell February gold at Rs 37,930 per 10 gram with stop loss at Rs 38,050 and target of Rs 37,780.

MCX Gold has support at Rs 37,840-37,750 whereas resistance is at Rs 38,000-38,130. Sideways to positive movement is expected for the day, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm advised its client to buy on dip targeting resistance level of Rs 38,000-38,130.

The brokerage firm said spot gold has key support at $1,465 whereas resistance remains at $1,490.

At 12:21 pm (GMT) spot gold was $2.45 higher at $1,482.95 an ounce in London trading.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 06:24 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #India #Market news #silver

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.