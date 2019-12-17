Gold price up marginally at Rs 38,112 per 10 grams

Gold price gained Rs 78 to Rs 38,112 per 10 gram in Mumbai bullion market amidst mixed signals from the US and Chinese officials on ‘phase one’ trade deal.

The rate of 10 grams 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 34,911 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 38,112 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 28,584 plus GST in the retail market.

Silver prices gained Rs 110 to 44,275 per kg from its closing on December 16.

The gold/silver ratio or the amount of silver needed to buy an ounce of gold currently stands at 86.08 to 1.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 37,980 and an intraday low of Rs 37,845 on MCX. For the February series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 36,098 and a high of Rs 40,806.

Gold futures for delivery in February rose Rs 71, or 0.19 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 37,942 per 10 gram in evening trade in a business turnover of 16,310 lots. Gold contracts for April delivery gained Rs 55, or 0.14 percent, at Rs 38,007 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,319 lots.

The value of the February contract traded so far is Rs 2,446.31 crore and April contract saw the value of Rs 113.22 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for January rose Rs 67, or 0.18 percent at Rs 37,940 in a business turnover of 8,728 lots.

Axis Securities advises its clients to sell February gold at Rs 37,930 per 10 gram with stop loss at Rs 38,050 and target of Rs 37,780.

MCX Gold has support at Rs 37,840-37,750 whereas resistance is at Rs 38,000-38,130. Sideways to positive movement is expected for the day, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm advised its client to buy on dip targeting resistance level of Rs 38,000-38,130.

The brokerage firm said spot gold has key support at $1,465 whereas resistance remains at $1,490.