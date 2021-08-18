Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trading marginally higher, may remain choppy over Fed policy uncertainty

Gold was trading moderately high in the Indian market amid volatility on August 18 morning following weak US retail sales data and mixed comments from Fed officials.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold futures rose by Rs 42, or 0.09 percent, to Rs 47,322 per 10 grams at 10.29 am, after hitting the day's high of Rs 47,384 and low of Rs 47,305 in the morning trade.

MCX September silver futures also gained Rs 115, or 0.18 percent, at Rs 63,341 per kg. The commodity hit an intraday high of Rs 63,494 and low of Rs 63,309 per kg.

"Gold and silver showed strength in the early trading session on Tuesday following disappointing US retail sales data," Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, Head-Commodity & Currency Research at Prithvifinmart Commodity Research told Moneycontrol.

Retail sales in the US fell 1.1 percent in July, down from June's revised increase of 0.7 percent, according to the latest data released by US Commerce Department. The data significantly missed expectations as economists were expecting a 0.2 percent rise.

Gold & Silver Rates Aug 16, 2021 Gold Rate in Mumbai Aug 16, 2021 10g of 24K gold in Mumbai ₹ 47,440 47,440

10g of 22K gold in Mumbai ₹45,180 45,180 View more Silver Rate in Mumbai Aug 16, 2021 10g silver in Mumbai ₹ 682 682

1kg silver in Mumbai ₹68,200 68,200 View more Show

Core retail sales also dropped 0.4 percent in July, down from June's revised reading of 1.6 percent. Economists were expecting to see a 0.2 percent increase.

"Disappointing US retail sales and core retail sales data supported both the precious metals but the dollar index rebounded from its lows and triggered profit taking in precious metals at higher levels," said Jain.

Catch Live Updates on Gold Rates Here

The dollar index reached a four-month high to cross the 93-mark again.

In the international market, Comex gold was trading marginally higher near $1,790 a troy ounce after declining 0.1 percent the previous day.

"Gold is choppy amid mixed US economic data and mixed comments from Fed officials, which have added to uncertainty about the Fed's monetary policy," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Support from safe-haven buying amid rising virus cases, slowdown in China and Afghanistan situation countered weaker investor interest amid continuing strength in equities, he said.

Volatility ahead

Gold may remain choppy over the Fed's monetary policy, however, global uncertainty may support prices.

Jain also expects both metals to remain volatile and hold key support levels. Any decline in the prices would be a buying opportunity at lower levels, he said.

"Gold is having support at $1,774-1,762 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,800-1,814 per troy ounce; silver is having support at $23.20-22.94 per troy ounce and resistance at $24.00-24.35 per troy ounce," he said.

On MCX, gold has support at Rs 47,055-46,920 and resistance at 47,500-47,660, he said. Silver has support at Rs 62,900-62,400 and resistance at Rs 63,800-64,400 levels.

Jain favours buying in gold around Rs 47,100 with a stop loss of Rs 46,880 for the target of Rs 47,500 and silver around Rs 62,900 per kg with a stop loss of Rs 62,400 for the target of Rs 64,000.

In the previous session, gold and silver showed normal profit-taking after strong gains following strength in the dollar index. Both metals settled on a weaker note in international markets.

In the domestic market, due to weakness in the rupee, both the metals ended mixed. October gold futures contract settled at Rs 47,280 with a gain of 0.12 percent and silver September futures contract settled at Rs 63,226 with a loss of 0.36 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.